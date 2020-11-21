DaBaby Debuts Tribute EP Following Brother's Suicide

Instagram Music

The 'Baby on Baby' rapper pays tribute to his late brother by releasing a new mini album called 'My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G)' following his sibling's tragic death.

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has honoured his late brother Glenn Johnson with his surprise EP, "My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G)".

The hitmaker surprise released the seven-song set on Friday (20Nov20), featuring the previously-teased track "Brother's Keeper", which details their struggles growing up and urges fans to "never let depression go unchecked, that s**t'll cost you."

"I'm my brother's keeper and it's been like that forever," he raps. "We can't help the s**t we seen, we had to live through that together / All these demons on my soul / Lord, I need help fighting these devils."

Dad-of-four Johnson reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Charlotte, North Carolina, hours after he posted a video of himself in a car with a gun, during which he was visibly upset and crying about the way his life had turned out

Following his passing, DaBaby alluded to his brother having suffered from depression, posting on Twitter, "If you can't get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse to get help, MAKE em get treated anyway."

"You suffer from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) take that s**t serious & get help! I'm bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongliveG."

DaBaby's seven-song EP includes collaborations with Meek Mill, Polo G and NoCap, and Toosii, and is available now.

It's his second studio release in a year. He dropped a third studio album "Blame It on Baby" in April. Featuring Migos, Future, Ashanti, and Megan Thee Stallion, it hit the pinnacle on Billboard Hot 200. The single "Rockstar" featuring rising star Roddy Ricch also reached No. 1 on Hot 100.