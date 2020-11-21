 
 

DaBaby Debuts Tribute EP Following Brother's Suicide

DaBaby Debuts Tribute EP Following Brother's Suicide
Instagram
Music

The 'Baby on Baby' rapper pays tribute to his late brother by releasing a new mini album called 'My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G)' following his sibling's tragic death.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has honoured his late brother Glenn Johnson with his surprise EP, "My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G)".

The hitmaker surprise released the seven-song set on Friday (20Nov20), featuring the previously-teased track "Brother's Keeper", which details their struggles growing up and urges fans to "never let depression go unchecked, that s**t'll cost you."

"I'm my brother's keeper and it's been like that forever," he raps. "We can't help the s**t we seen, we had to live through that together / All these demons on my soul / Lord, I need help fighting these devils."

  See also...

Dad-of-four Johnson reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Charlotte, North Carolina, hours after he posted a video of himself in a car with a gun, during which he was visibly upset and crying about the way his life had turned out

Following his passing, DaBaby alluded to his brother having suffered from depression, posting on Twitter, "If you can't get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse to get help, MAKE em get treated anyway."

"You suffer from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) take that s**t serious & get help! I'm bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongliveG."

DaBaby's seven-song EP includes collaborations with Meek Mill, Polo G and NoCap, and Toosii, and is available now.

It's his second studio release in a year. He dropped a third studio album "Blame It on Baby" in April. Featuring Migos, Future, Ashanti, and Megan Thee Stallion, it hit the pinnacle on Billboard Hot 200. The single "Rockstar" featuring rising star Roddy Ricch also reached No. 1 on Hot 100.

You can share this post!

Jeremih's Body 'Viciously Attacked' by Covid-19 in 'Rare' Battle

Jensen Ackles Has Same Reaction as Fans After Reading Shocking 'Supernatural' Ending
Related Posts
DaBaby Continues to Mourn Brother's Death in New Song 'My Brother's Keeper' - Hear Snippet

DaBaby Continues to Mourn Brother's Death in New Song 'My Brother's Keeper' - Hear Snippet

DaBaby Deactivates Instagram Following Brother's Suicide

DaBaby Deactivates Instagram Following Brother's Suicide

DaBaby Seeking Therapy Following Brother's Suicide

DaBaby Seeking Therapy Following Brother's Suicide

DaBaby Has Important Message After Brother's Reported Suicide

DaBaby Has Important Message After Brother's Reported Suicide

Most Read
Ariana Grande Nerds Out and Twerks in '34+35' Full Music Video
Music

Ariana Grande Nerds Out and Twerks in '34+35' Full Music Video

50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs React to Jeezy's Diss Track 'Therapy for My Soul'

50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs React to Jeezy's Diss Track 'Therapy for My Soul'

Katy Perry Revamps 'Resilient' With DJ Tiesto and Aitana for New Coca-Cola Ad

Katy Perry Revamps 'Resilient' With DJ Tiesto and Aitana for New Coca-Cola Ad

Jesy Nelson Taking 'Extended' Hiatus From Little Mix Amid Health Issues

Jesy Nelson Taking 'Extended' Hiatus From Little Mix Amid Health Issues

DaBaby Continues to Mourn Brother's Death in New Song 'My Brother's Keeper' - Hear Snippet

DaBaby Continues to Mourn Brother's Death in New Song 'My Brother's Keeper' - Hear Snippet

Cardi B Unveiled as 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year

Cardi B Unveiled as 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year

Cardi B Silences 'Cry Babies' After Backlash Over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

Cardi B Silences 'Cry Babies' After Backlash Over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

Shawn Mendes Gets Real Why Justin Bieber Collaboration Was His Full Circle Moment

Shawn Mendes Gets Real Why Justin Bieber Collaboration Was His Full Circle Moment

Lil Baby Reflects on 2020 After Artist of the Year Honor at Second Annual Apple Music Awards

Lil Baby Reflects on 2020 After Artist of the Year Honor at Second Annual Apple Music Awards

'Dance Monkey' Makes Shazam History by Becoming Its Most-Searched Song of All Time

'Dance Monkey' Makes Shazam History by Becoming Its Most-Searched Song of All Time

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Body Positity in New Sexy Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Body Positity in New Sexy Music Video

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber Unleash Emotion in 'Monster' Music Video

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber Unleash Emotion in 'Monster' Music Video

Tyler Hubbard Denies Florida Georgia Line Split Rumors Despite Unfollowing Bandmate

Tyler Hubbard Denies Florida Georgia Line Split Rumors Despite Unfollowing Bandmate