Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at Tory Lanez in New Diss Track 'Shots Fired'

Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has taken aim at her alleged shooter Tory Lanez in a new diss track titled "Shots Fired".

The "WAP" star accused Lanez of shooting her following a dispute as they left a party in the Hollywood Hills over the summer (20), following which a restraining order was filed to prevent Lanez from going near Megan.

Now, just days after claiming Lanez had tried to buy her silence following the shooting, Megan has once again slammed the rapper in a brand new track from her debut album.

While she doesn't refer to Lanez by name in the song, Megan does make several references to his 5'3" height, and also takes on his defence that he couldn't have shot the "Hot Girl Summer" star without damaging any of her bones or tendons.

"You shot a 5'10" b**ch with a .22," she raps. "Talkin' 'bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren't pellets."

Later, she continues, "Who a snitch? I ain't never went to the police with no names."

Megan told GQ Magazine that she was so scared following the shooting, which occurred at the height of the controversy surrounding police brutality towards people of colour, that she said she had cut her foot rather than revealing that Lanez was carrying a weapon.

She had to undergo surgery on her feet after the shooting while Lanez has pleaded not guilty to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez's next court hearing is set to take place on 20 January.