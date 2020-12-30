 
 

Jeremih Keeps Hospital Bracelet as 'Reminder' of Covid-19 Battle

Jeremih Keeps Hospital Bracelet as 'Reminder' of Covid-19 Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Birthday Sex' singer still wears his hospital bracelet, nearly a month after being discharged from hospital following his life-threatening battle with coronavirus.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jeremih still wears his hospital bracelet as a "reminder" of his battle with Covid-19.

The R&B star spent weeks in ICU in hospital fighting after contracting the coronavirus, but was sent home earlier this month (Dec20). Speaking to radio presenter Kendra G about his ongoing recovery, Jeremih explained that his hospital ID band is a symbol of his near-death experience.

"(It's) just a reminder of what I've been through," the rapper, real name Jeremy Phillip Felton, said, before jokingly adding, "At the same time, these types of bands (are) hard to take off too."

  See also...

"After a couple of days, I just be looking at it … I just want to remind myself what I've been through," he explained. "Sometimes, (I look at it) to remind myself (of) my purpose here on this earth. While (hospitalised) in there, I was unsure whether I was still going to be able to walk on this earth."

Jeremih also said he's unsure at this stage whether or not he will get the Covid-19 vaccine, which is in the early stages of being rolled out around the world.

"I'm not sure yet," he mused. "Right now, I'm good. I'm still taking shots from the hospital. So, I'm good for my shots right now."

Jeremih suffered from multiple inflammatory syndrome during his month-long hospitalization amid his battle with Covid-19. Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Toni Braxton, Fabolous, and Emmy Rossum were among those sending prayers to the musician during his ailment.

You can share this post!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle
Related Posts
Jeremih Has Reservations About COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Tough Battle With the Virus

Jeremih Has Reservations About COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Tough Battle With the Virus

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Had to Learn to Walk Again After Life-Threatening Complications During Covid-19 Battle

Jeremih Had to Learn to Walk Again After Life-Threatening Complications During Covid-19 Battle

Jeremih 'Getting Stronger Everyday' After Hospitalized for COVID-19

Jeremih 'Getting Stronger Everyday' After Hospitalized for COVID-19

Most Read
Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas
Celebrity

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because of Her Legs

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because of Her Legs

Kurt Russell Suited Up as Mall Santa for His Kids When They Couldn't Find Father Christmas

Kurt Russell Suited Up as Mall Santa for His Kids When They Couldn't Find Father Christmas

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas