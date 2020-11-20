2020 Latin Grammys: Alejandro Sanz and Bad Bunny Denies J Balvin Top Wins

Instagram Music

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, which takes place in multiple countries due to COVID-19, also sees Ricky Martin bringing home Best Pop Vocal Album and Mike Bahia landing Best New Artist.

Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - The winners of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards have finally been unraveled through a ceremony taking place in multiple countries due to COVID-19. While J Balvin came in with a staggering total of 13 nominations, Alejandro Sanz and Bad Bunny managed to hamper his celebration with a top win each.

On Thursday night, November 19, Alejandro added another trophy to his awards collection by taking home Record of the Year title. His song "Contigo" outshone a number of other nominees that include Balvin's "Rojo", Bunny's "Vete", Karol G and Nicki Minaj's "Tusa", and Residente's "Rene". Bunny, in the meantime, secured Best Reggaeton Performance for "Yo Perreo Sola".

Balvin did not come home empty handed though. The 35-year-old claimed the Best Urban Music Album kudo for "Colores". In his acceptance speech, the Colombian singer gave a shoutout to his country as well as other countries affected by hurricane Iota, before adding, "What the world needs is Colores right now."

During the awards show, the reggaeton singer also took the stage to perform his song "Rojo". Sporting an all-white suit for the performance, he shared words of encouragement by stating, "Although the world feels dark, and our fears torment us, I think it is the moment that our hearts are bleeding, they have a meaning again. Let's all unite, continue to fight for our dreams and a better future."

The biggest winner of the night was Natalia Lafourcade. The Mexican singer took home three trophies, Album of the Year, Best Alternative Song and Best Regional Song. Residente, Rosalia and Ozuna have also collected a couple of their own. Residente secured Song of the Year and Best Rap/Hip Hop Song, whereas Rosalia and Ozuna claimed Best Urban Fusion/Performance and Best Urban Song.

The Thursday ceremony also saw Pitbull being joined by frontline workers on the stage to perform his hit song "I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)". Speaking to the audience before his performance, he said, "It is my pleasure to recognize a group of musical lovers, folks that love music and are real, real-life heroes."

"They dreamed of being rockstars, playing full stadiums. They represent a larger group, though, of individuals all around the world, who day after day sacrifice their lives for a safer world," he continued introducing his band that were composed of frontline workers and responders. "I always say, 'Why dream when we can live it? We're going to live it tonight."

This year's Latin GRAMMY Awards is hosted by Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda and Yalitza Aparicio. It picked up the theme of "Music Makes Us Human".

The Winners List of 2020 Latin Grammy Awards:

Record of the Year: "Contigo" - Alejandro Sanz

Album of the Year: "Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1" - Natalia Lafourcade

Song of the Year: "Rene" - Residente , songwriter (Residente)

, songwriter (Residente) Best New Artist: Mike Bahia

Best Pop Vocal Album: "Pausa" - Ricky Martin

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "Compadres" - Andres Cepeda & Fonseca

& Best Pop Song: "Tutu" - Camilo , Jon Leone & Richi Lopez, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capo )

, Jon Leone & Richi Lopez, songwriters (Camilo & ) Best Urban Fusion/Performance: "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" - Rosalia & Ozuna

& Best Reggaeton Performance (new category): "Yo Perreo Sola" - Bad Bunny

Best Urban Music Album: "Colores" - J Balvin

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song: "Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe" - Residente , songwriter (Residente)

, songwriter (Residente) Best Urban Song: "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" - Rosalia & Ozuna , songwriters (Rosalia & Ozuna)

& , songwriters (Rosalia & Ozuna) Best Rock Album: "¿Donde Jugaran Lxs Ninxs? (Desde El Palacio De Los Deportes)" - Molotov

Best Rock Song: "Biutiful" - Mon Laferte , songwriter (Mon Laferte)

, songwriter (Mon Laferte) Best Pop/Rock Album: "La Conquista del Espacio" - Fito Paez

Best Pop/Rock Song: "La Cancion de las Bestias" - Fito Paez , songwriter ( Fito Paez )

, songwriter ( ) Best Alternative Music Album: "Sobrevolando" - Cultura Profetica

Best Alternative Song: "En Cantos" - Ismael Cancel , Ile & Natalia Lafourcade , songwriters ( Ile & Natalia Lafourcade )

, & , songwriters ( & ) Best Salsa Album: "40" - Grupo Niche

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album: "Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe)" - Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis Rodriguez

& Best Merengue/Bachata Album: "Ahora" - Eddy Herrera and "Larimar" - Daniel Santacruz

and "Larimar" - Best Traditional Tropical Album: "Icono" - Orquesta Aragon

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album: "Cumbiana" - Carlos Vives

Best Tropical Song: "Cancion para Ruben" - Ruben Blades & Carlos Vives , songwriters ( Carlos Vives & Ruben Blades )

& , songwriters ( & ) Best Singer-Songwriter Album: "Mesa Para Dos" - Kany Garcia

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album: "Hecho en Mexico" - Alejandro Fernandez

Best Banda Album: "Playlist" - Chiquis Rivera

Best Tejano Album: "Live in Mexico" - La Mafia

Best Norteno Album: "Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison" - Los Tigres Del Norte

Best Regional Song: "Mi Religion" - Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)