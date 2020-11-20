 
 

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Adds A Dose of Cuteness to Their Holiday Baking Video

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Adds A Dose of Cuteness to Their Holiday Baking Video
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new clip uploaded on Kylie's YouTube channel, Stormi joins the Kylie Cosmetics mogul as she makes Grinch-themed cupcakes in celebration of the launch of her new makeup line.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's daughter has stolen the spotlight when appearing in her mother's new YouTube video. Caught on camera joining the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star in baking some holiday treats to celebrate the launch of her new makeup line, Stormi Webster added a dose of cuteness to the session.

Sharing the five-minute video via her YouTube channel was Stormi's 23-year-old mother. In the clip published on Thursday, November 19, the mother-daughter duo could be seen sporting matching green sleepwear as they prepared to make "The Grinch"-themed cupcakes. When asked what they were baking, the 2-year-old excitedly exclaimed, "We're making cupcakes! Yeah!"

Throughout the video, the daughter of Travis Scott (II) has also showered her mother with encouragement and compliments. When her mom began icing her cupcake with green cream, she said, "You got this mommy." She was later heard telling her mom, "I love you so much," before adding, "You're so beautiful."

  See also...

In addition to the video, Kylie documented the baking session in a series of photos that she uploaded on her Instagram account. Showing off a series of their adorable interaction, she wrote in the caption of the post, "We're back making Grinch cupcakes in celebration of the Grinch X Kylie collection launching TODAY at 3pm pst! watch our new youtube now."

As for Stormi, the little girl has since collected praises from Twitter users for her polite manners. One gushed, "stormi is the cutest, most gentle child pls i'll sob." Another complimented, "Stormi is one of the most well behaved celebrity children I've ever seen." A third claimed, "Not another cute ass video of Stormi giving me baby fever."

This is not the first time Stormi joined Kylie in her baking session. Back on October 5, the pair made Halloween-themed cookies in honor of the spookies festival. "I hope everyone has the best Halloween despite everything, and I hope everyone stays safe. We love you guys," the social media personality said, as her kid added, "I love you!"

You can share this post!

Cynthia Bailey Addresses Stripper Threesome Rumors at Her Bachelorette Party

2020 Latin Grammys: Alejandro Sanz and Bad Bunny Denies J Balvin Top Wins

Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Beats Sister Kim Kardashian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner Beats Sister Kim Kardashian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner Under Fire for 'Tone Deaf' Tweet on Election Night

Kylie Jenner Under Fire for 'Tone Deaf' Tweet on Election Night

Kylie Jenner Channels Inner Superhero for Halloween: 'Go Go Power Rangers'

Kylie Jenner Channels Inner Superhero for Halloween: 'Go Go Power Rangers'

Kylie Jenner Isn't Feuding With Kim Kardashian Despite Not Attending Kim's 40th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Isn't Feuding With Kim Kardashian Despite Not Attending Kim's 40th Birthday Party

Most Read
Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother
Celebrity

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son