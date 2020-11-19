 
 

Jennifer Lopez on Finding Out Kids' Dissatisfaction About Themselves : It's a 'Real Eye-Opener'

Jennifer Lopez on Finding Out Kids' Dissatisfaction About Themselves : It's a 'Real Eye-Opener'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 51-year-old actress and singer shares in a new interview how it feels to learn that her kids have some parts of their lives which they 'weren't fine with.'

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has learned a lot about her children thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. After hearing Max and Emme Muniz being honest in regards to their dissatisfaction about themselves, the "On the Floor" hitmaker admitted that the conversation with her 12-year-old twins was a "real eye-opener" for her.

"I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn't done in probably, ever," the 51-year-old mom admitted in the November Innovator issue of WSJ. Magazine. "And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with."

Jennifer described the bonding time she had with the kids as "a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn't working." She further shared, "You thought you were doing OK, but you're rushing around and you're working and they're going to school and we're all on our devices."

  See also...

"We're providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us. They need us in a different way," the fiancee of Alex Rodriguez went on to state. "We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don't want to miss things. And I realized, 'God. I would have missed that if I wasn't here today.' "

Acknowledging that her children have grown up, the "Hustlers" actress said, "I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now. When did this happen? They're not our babies anymore." She continued to explain, "They've been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up….So did we."

Jennifer shares the twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she married for seven years before separating in July 2011. Meanwhile, her fiancee Alex is a father of 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella from his previous marriage with Cynthia Scurtis.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Silences 'Cry Babies' After Backlash Over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

NeNe Leakes Calls French Montana 'Light-Skinned' in Response to Cheating Rumors
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Depression During Early Covid-19 Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Depression During Early Covid-19 Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez Tearfully Celebrates Biden-Harris Victory: 'It's Time to Heal Deep Wounds'

Jennifer Lopez Tearfully Celebrates Biden-Harris Victory: 'It's Time to Heal Deep Wounds'

Jennifer Lopez Defended Against Backlash for Calling Herself 'Black Girl' on New Song

Jennifer Lopez Defended Against Backlash for Calling Herself 'Black Girl' on New Song

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Endorse Joe Biden: It's About Reunifying and Rebuilding the Nation

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Endorse Joe Biden: It's About Reunifying and Rebuilding the Nation

Most Read
A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up
Celebrity

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14