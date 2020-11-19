 
 

Cardi B Silences 'Cry Babies' After Backlash Over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

The 'WAP' hitmaker is among the honorees at the 15th annual Women in Music celebration which will air at 8 P.M. ET on December 10 and be hosted by Teyana Taylor.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has reacted to backlash over her being titled as Woman of the Year by Billboard. The "WAP" hitmaker silenced her haters for questioning her credibility for being honored with coveted award.

In a video which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, the wife of Offset said, "For you cry babies like, 'What? She only got one song.' Yeah, I got THAT song, b***h." She went on ranting, "You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most... The one that had your grandma popping her p***y on TikTok."

She also explained that her activism in politics was only one of the many reasons why this year was her year. "Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah that's me, b***h," the Grammy-winning raptress added. "I represent America. Okay. And I wanted a change and that's exactly what the f**k I did... I'm just that b***h. Eat it up with a spoon."

Meanwhile, Cardi expressed her gratitude for the title in the caption. "Thank you Billboard!Now I can bring up the stats but that will take me all day," she wrote. "B***h broke records!" The mother of one also thanked her fans BARDIGANG. "with out y'all encouraging while the world was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn't have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change," she concluded.

Also among the award recipients at the 15th annual Women in Music celebration are Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez. Dua Lipa will be handed the Powerhouse Award and Dolly will take home this year's Hitmaker Award. Meanwhike, J.Lo will be feted with another Icon prize by Billboard. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, the event will air at 8 P.M. ET on December 10.

