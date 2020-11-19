 
 

NeNe Leakes Calls French Montana 'Light-Skinned' in Response to Cheating Rumors

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum addresses allegations that she cheated on her husband Gregg Leakes with the rapper on 'The Real', gushing, 'I love French. He's super fun.'

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes has set things straight after she's rumored to have cheated on her husband Gregg Leakes with French Montana. Denying the allegations of marriage infidelity, the reality TV star claimed that she's not into a "light-skinned" guy like the rapper.

The former Bravo TV personality addressed the rumors during her appearance in a Wednesday, November 18 episode of "The Real". Host Garcelle Beauvais brought this up as she asked NeNe, "NeNe, you are always making headlines. Have you heard from French? Is this true? Give me the details. Give me the tea."

"Honey," NeNe began responding with a laugh. "Light-skinned French Montana? Honeeeey. Not my type, okay?" That didn't stop her from gushing about the "Choppa Choppa Down" spitter though, as saying, "I love French. He's super fun. He showed me a lot of love," before stressing, "but he's not my type of guy."

"So I didn't get a chance to cheat on Gregg. Dang. No, there's always rumors about me doing something," the 52-year-old jokingly added. "When you've been with somebody as long as I've been with Gregg, for 25 years, you know your mate, you know what they will do and what they won't do. Like Gregg, I know his type and I bet he knows mine. And with French Montana - I think Gregg would be like, 'Chile, bye.' "

It was Madina Milana who threw the accusations at NeNe, saying in an Instagram video in late September, "But why don't you talk about the part with, when we was in the truck, you let French touch on your snack. That's right you was all up on French Montana. A whole married woman, NeNe."

NeNe later seemed to laugh off the rumors as she posted a photo of her looking for something in her bag. "Looking for this damn Kat that @frenchmontana done SNATCHEDDDDDD. GOT to dig deeper Chile," she captioned it.

Madina was quick to hit back, posting a video in which she said she reenacted the moment she mentioned in her previous post. "More like this [100 emoji] the shot that made NeNe leak," the "Growing Up Hip Hop" star wrote in the since-deleted post.

