 
 

Matthew McConaughey Recalls the 8-Year 'Rough Patch' Between Him and Mom

Matthew McConaughey Recalls the 8-Year 'Rough Patch' Between Him and Mom
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' gives more insights into how he was estranged by his mother for 8 years before they actually managed to fix their relationship in 2004.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey has offered more insights into his past estrangement from his mother. Making an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook show "Red Table Talk", the "Dallas Buyers Club" star sat down with his mom Mary Kathlene McCabe for a joint interview, and addressed their 8-year "rough patch."

"[My mom] and I had a rough patch about eight years after I got famous, but we healed that up back in 2004," the 51-year-old actor told hosts Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris. "As soon as I got famous after 'A Time to Kill', I started having my weekly Sunday call home to call my mother. Mother wasn't answering the phone."

"A fan of my fame was answering the phone," the husband of Camila Alves continued sharing. "I was trying to find my own balance with fame and stuff, and I would share things with her and, you know, to whatever amount of innocence it was, we can now completely laugh at it, but some of the things I would share might show up in the six o'clock news three days later."

Matthew went on to open up about the time his mother let cameras into their family's home. The father of three, who was at that time staying at his beach house, divulged, "I'm over here going, 'Holy s**t, Mom!' I call her up and of course she's watching it too, so I pick up the phone and I hear the same show in the background."

  See also...

"I go, 'Mom!' [and she says] 'What are you talking about?' I go, 'What do you mean, what am I talking about? I'm watching the same damn thing you are. You got 'Hard Copy' in my bedroom!' She goes, 'Oh that...I didn't think you'd find out,' " the "White Boy Rick" star recounted his confrontation which was confirmed by his mother.

It led to Matthew shunning his mother. "So there were years there that I would not share things with her because I was finding my own balance, building my own ship and I was like, 'Look, Mom. Loose lips will sink ships," he reasoned the measure he took. "There are a lot of people that would like to know these things and it."

"I was not able to talk to her as my mom for about eight years and then I got my career stabilized enough," he further explained. "My boat was built well enough that I didn't think she could sink it and then I just took the reins off and said, 'Mom, hit that red carpet. Talk to all of them, tell them all the stories you want,' and she's been great about it since."

You can share this post!

George Clooney Admits to Fearing It's the End During 2018 Motorbike Accident

Nipsey Hussle's Fans Fuming Over Vandalism of His Marathon Clothing Store
Related Posts
Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He 'Never Felt Like a Victim' Despite Sexual Abuse Experience

Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He 'Never Felt Like a Victim' Despite Sexual Abuse Experience

Matthew McConaughey Disappointed by Mom for Being Fame Hungry Following His Stardom

Matthew McConaughey Disappointed by Mom for Being Fame Hungry Following His Stardom

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Treats Fans to a Rare Photo of His Eldest Son Levi

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Treats Fans to a Rare Photo of His Eldest Son Levi

Matthew McConaughey's Abusive Father Broke Mom's Finger Multiple Times During Marriage

Matthew McConaughey's Abusive Father Broke Mom's Finger Multiple Times During Marriage

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital