 
 

George Clooney Admits to Fearing It's the End During 2018 Motorbike Accident

WENN/Euan Cherry
The 'Catch-22' star recalls thinking that he would never see his twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella, again after the collision, before deciding to give up on riding motorcycles.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Clooney feared for his life in the aftermath of his motorbike accident in 2018. Through a revealing new interview, the Hollywood star looked back at the scary crash which took place while he was on his way to the Italian set of his Hulu series "Catch-22", and admitted that he thought it was the end of his life.

Opening up about the incident in an interview for the December/January issue of GQ magazine, the 59-year-old actor confessed, "Although my kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and that I wasn't gonna see them again." He added that his wife Amal has forbidden him to ride motorcycles again since then.

In his feature piece, the father of twins Ella and Alexander also detailed what happened. "He literally turned directly in front of me," he said of the vehicle that collided with him. "I launched. I go head over heels. But I landed on my hands and knees. If you did it 100 times, maybe once you land on your hands and knees, and any other version you land, you're toast. It knocked me out of my shoes."

Riding with longtime friend Grant Heslov at the time of the accident, George recalled, "I was on the ground. I was really screaming. Like, really screaming. And Grant came back, and he was screaming at everybody to get an ambulance." He added, "I remember everybody got out of their cars, they stopped in the middle of the street, and all these people came and stood over me and just pulled out their phones and started taking video."

On his thought of the people who chose to take pictures instead of helping him, the "Syriana" star commented, "It's a funny thing. I'm not a cynical guy, and I really tend to look at life and try to find the good in everything." He then admitted, "But I'll never forget the moment that what I thought might be my last few moments was for everyone else a piece of entertainment."

