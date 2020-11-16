 
 

Gucci Mane and Jeezy Face Off in Next Verzuz Battle

The 'Trap House' rapper is pitted against his rival, the 'TM104: The Legend of the Snowman' rhymer, in the next installment of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's online series.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Longtime rap rivals Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy are to face off in the next online Verzuz battle.

The hip-hop stars have been feuding for 15 years after Gucci Mane was linked to the death of one of Jeezy's associates, Pookie Loc, in 2005, and now they're taking their beef to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's popular series, during which musicians and rappers compete to win a livestream battle by performing snippets from their back catalogues.

Gucci replaces T.I., who was originally set to challenge Jeezy.

Speaking to "The Breakfast Club" last week, Jeezy revealed he reached out to Gucci Mane and asked him to join him on Verzuz, but his rival "respectfully declined."

  See also...

Gucci Mane was acquitted of the murder of Pookie Loc in early 2006 on the basis of self-defence.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland launched Verzuz at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in the spring (20). During the show, competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 hits from their back catalogue, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Highlights have included Alicia Keys vs. John Legend, Brandy vs. Monica, DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, and Patti LaBelle vs. Gladys Knight. Gucci Mane and Jeezy will launch the new season of VERZUZ on Friday (19Nov20) at 8pm ET here: https://twitter.com/verzuzonline.

"Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone," Gucci Mane wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jeezy posted this on his own page, "SAY lil guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DON'T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO."

