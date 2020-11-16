 
 

Artist of the Week: Queen Naija

The 'Medicine' hitmaker makes her mark as she soars high on the Billboard Hot 200, entering the top 10 with her first studio album titled 'Misunderstood'.

AceShowbiz - Queen Naija is re-introducing herself with her debut studio album "Misunderstood". Driven by her frustrations as her comments were often twisted and taken out of context to stir up drama on the internet, she recorded 18 songs to show her real self as an artist and make a mark in the industry.

The album came two years after her self-titled EP which featured Platinum-certified singles like "Karma" and "Butterflies". She was only an unsigned artist back then but she'd already climbed up to No. 45 on Billboard Hot 100 with her song "Medicine", thanks to her huge fans base on YouTube, relatable lyrics, and mesmerizing vocal.

Naija shone brighter with "Misunderstood" as it bowed at No. 9 on Billboard Hot 200 with 34,000 equivalent album units earned. It also propelled the 25-year-old singer/songwriter, who rose to fame as a contestant on the thirteenth season of "American Idol", to the top position on Billboard's Top R&B Albums.

She additionally reached top 20 on US R&B Songs chart with four songs including Lil Durk-assisted "Lie to Me". On top of that, "Butterflies Pt. 2" climbed up at Urban AC radio, entering the top three with more than 63 million combined global streams. "Pack Lite" gained over 42 million cumulative streams and "Bitter" became the No. 1 trending song on Apple Music.

"I'm opening up to certain things, like about certain things in my life that people don't really know about," she explained her musical growth in the past couple years during an interview with Apple Music. "And I want to bring that connection back, especially since I've been away from YouTube for so long, in an artistic way. And also, it's just I've grown. My sound has grown."

"I just basically wanted to peel off more layers to who I am. I wanted people to get to know me more, get to like my sound … I really just wanted to mark my place here in the R&B world."

Queen Naija and Clarence White Hit Back at Her 'Bitter' Ex Chris Sails

Queen Naija Regrets Getting Lip Fillers 'For Fun' Because Her Lips Look Bad Now

Queen Naija Admits to Having an Anal Sex

Queen Naija Responds to Backlash Over Past 'Nappy Hair' Comments: I'm Not Colorist

Eddie Van Halen's Son Announces Tribute Song for Late Father
Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry Among Amazon's Christmas Playlist

Clint Black and Wife Announce New Duet Following 'The Masked Singer' Elimination

Lzzy Hale Calls 'The Magic of Christmas Day' Collaboration With Dee Snider 'Insanely Epic'

Jason Isbell and Wife Amanda Shires Leave CMA Over John Prine In Memoriam Snub

Taylor Swift Reveals How Aaron Dessner Played Big Part in Early Release of 'Folklore'

Niall Horan Descends Into 'Toxic' Songwriting Phase During Lockdown

Maren Morris Hits Back at CMA Critics for Saying She's Not Truly Country

Sons of Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N' Roses and Metallica Stars Form Band and Debut First Single

Andrea Bocelli Announces Christmas Livestream Concert

Dave Stewart Told Katy Perry Not to Try Too Hard After Debut Album Flop

