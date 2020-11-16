 
 

Lil Pump Didn't Register to Vote in Election Despite Supporting Donald Trump

Lil Pump Didn't Register to Vote in Election Despite Supporting Donald Trump
Instagram/WENN
Celebrity

The 'Gucci Gang' rapper reportedly didn't vote in the recent U.S. Presidential election despite endorsing the MAGA leader and urging his followers to vote for Trump.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Pump reportedly didn't vote in the U.S. election - despite publicly pledging his support to incumbent President Donald Trump.

The rapper joined Trump onstage at his final re-election campaign rally earlier this month (Nov20) during which he urged attendees to vote for the businessman-turned-politician.

While it wasn't enough for Trump to win another term in the White House, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden triumphing in the contest, reports now suggest that Pump, real name Gazzy Garcia, did not cast a ballot.

According to website The Smoking Gun, the hitmaker, who is a Florida resident, did not register to vote in the election, with a supervisor from the Miami-Dade Elections Department revealing he has never been eligible to vote in the state.

  See also...

During the Trump campaign event, the "Gucci Gang" star was invited up to the podium to address the crowd, when the American leader mispronounced his name, telling locals, "I love your sound, I love your music. And speaking of sound and music and other things - one of the biggest superstars in the world... Little Pimp!"

He appeared unfazed, however, and went on to praise the President for "everything you have done for our country."

Lil Pump endorsed Donald Trump because of Joe Biden's plan for higher taxes.

Biden supported raising tax rates for corporations and people making $400,000 (£307,224) or more per year, reversing part of Trump's 2017 tax law that reduced the top federal rate for individuals from 39.6 per cent to 37 per cent.

The rapper vowed to move out of the United States and live in Colombia if the MAGA leader was not re-elected. "Yo, no cap... If Trump does not get elected, I'm moving the f*ck out of here n*gga," the 20-year-old hip-hop star said while wearing a MAGA hat in a video. "I'm going to Colombia, f*ck it."

You can share this post!

Jameela Jamil: Second Suicide Attempt Made Me Get Rid of My Filter Despite Mixed Reactions Online

Drake Is Fine After 'RIP Drake' Trend Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Related Posts
Lil Pump Supports Donald Trump, Curses Out Joe Biden Over Democratic Tax Plan

Lil Pump Supports Donald Trump, Curses Out Joe Biden Over Democratic Tax Plan

Lil Pump Urged to Come Out of the Closet After He Shows Off Painted Toenails

Lil Pump Urged to Come Out of the Closet After He Shows Off Painted Toenails

Lil Pump Fuels Transgender Rumors With Purse Photo

Lil Pump Fuels Transgender Rumors With Purse Photo

Lil Pump Sparks Transgender Rumors After He Posts Photo of Him Wearing Bra

Lil Pump Sparks Transgender Rumors After He Posts Photo of Him Wearing Bra

Most Read
Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

Total Member Pam Long Admits to Lying About Sexual Abuse Claims Against Ex Jamie Long

Total Member Pam Long Admits to Lying About Sexual Abuse Claims Against Ex Jamie Long

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

James Van Der Beek Sent to ER Following Skateboarding Accident

James Van Der Beek Sent to ER Following Skateboarding Accident

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery