Lil Pump Didn't Register to Vote in Election Despite Supporting Donald Trump

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

The 'Gucci Gang' rapper reportedly didn't vote in the recent U.S. Presidential election despite endorsing the MAGA leader and urging his followers to vote for Trump.

Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Pump reportedly didn't vote in the U.S. election - despite publicly pledging his support to incumbent President Donald Trump.

The rapper joined Trump onstage at his final re-election campaign rally earlier this month (Nov20) during which he urged attendees to vote for the businessman-turned-politician.

While it wasn't enough for Trump to win another term in the White House, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden triumphing in the contest, reports now suggest that Pump, real name Gazzy Garcia, did not cast a ballot.

According to website The Smoking Gun, the hitmaker, who is a Florida resident, did not register to vote in the election, with a supervisor from the Miami-Dade Elections Department revealing he has never been eligible to vote in the state.

During the Trump campaign event, the "Gucci Gang" star was invited up to the podium to address the crowd, when the American leader mispronounced his name, telling locals, "I love your sound, I love your music. And speaking of sound and music and other things - one of the biggest superstars in the world... Little Pimp!"

He appeared unfazed, however, and went on to praise the President for "everything you have done for our country."

Lil Pump endorsed Donald Trump because of Joe Biden's plan for higher taxes.

Biden supported raising tax rates for corporations and people making $400,000 (£307,224) or more per year, reversing part of Trump's 2017 tax law that reduced the top federal rate for individuals from 39.6 per cent to 37 per cent.

The rapper vowed to move out of the United States and live in Colombia if the MAGA leader was not re-elected. "Yo, no cap... If Trump does not get elected, I'm moving the f*ck out of here n*gga," the 20-year-old hip-hop star said while wearing a MAGA hat in a video. "I'm going to Colombia, f*ck it."