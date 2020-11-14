 
 

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The singer isn't the only one who complained about some bizarre COVID-19 test results as prior to her Elon Musk slammed COVID tests after he received mixed results.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Erykah Badu, just like other celebrities, took precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic by taking a swab test ahead of her upcoming project. However, instead of relieving results, the singer received some very confusing results.

Erykah shared a screenshot of the said test results which revealed she had tested positive in one nostril and negative in another. "No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive . Right nostril negative," so Eryka tweeted on Friday, November 13. She went on joking, "Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is , Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh," referring to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's popular show "VERZUZ".

In response to some concerned fans, Eryka assured her followers, "I feel fine. Ain't s**t wrong with the kid." She went on to say, "I don't feel bad at all . We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I'm Gucci. But thanks," noting that taking the test was a "requirement."

Due to the confusing test results, Erykah revealed that she was forced to take another test. "This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It's routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back," she ranted.

  See also...

"What an inconvenience to be tested positive then negative 3x after within 24 hours. Same test . We understand that they aren't 100% accurate but this is strange," she continued.

Erykah wasn't the only one who complained about some bizarre COVID-19 test results. A day prior, Elon Musk slammed COVID tests after he received mixed results. "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," the founder and CEO of SpaceX, who got tested four times in a day, with two coming back positive while the other two were negative, tweeted.

"Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far," he wrote, before demanding an explaination, "Would be great to hear from people who know a lot about the PCR testing industry. What's the approximate false positive rate, all things considered, for cov2 PCR tests?"

He then alluded that this could be the reason "why we've been seeing such a major spike." Catching wind of Elon's tweets, Kyle Griffin, a senior producer of MSNBC's "The Last Word", responded by writing, "Such an irresponsible tweet."

You can share this post!

Aubrey O'Day Claims Donald Trump Jr. Threatened to Release Her Nudes to Silence Her

Christina Perri's Unborn Baby Needs Immediate Surgery After Birth
Related Posts
Erykah Badu Pokes Fun at Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Entanglement' With New Vagina-Scented Aromas

Erykah Badu Pokes Fun at Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Entanglement' With New Vagina-Scented Aromas

Erykah Badu Brags About Her 'Midas' Vagina After Being Compared to Jada Pinkett Smith's

Erykah Badu Brags About Her 'Midas' Vagina After Being Compared to Jada Pinkett Smith's

Erykah Badu and Tame Impala to Headline Remote Utopia's Livestream Festival

Erykah Badu and Tame Impala to Headline Remote Utopia's Livestream Festival

Erykah Badu Gives Couture Spin to Her Travelling Hazmat Suit

Erykah Badu Gives Couture Spin to Her Travelling Hazmat Suit

Most Read
G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son
Celebrity

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors

Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit