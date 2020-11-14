 
 

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results
WENN/Ralf Succo
Celebrity

The Tesla Chief Executive Officer questions the accuracy of PCR tests after taking four tests in a day, with two coming back positive while the other two are negative.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amid the spike of coronavirus cases in the U.S., Elon Musk has raised doubt about the reliability of COVID-19 tests. On Thursday, November 12, the founder and CEO of SpaceX slammed "bogus" COVID tests after he got mixed results.

The 49-year-old engineer took to Twitter to reveal that he got tested four times in a day, with two coming back positive while the other two were negative. "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," he tweeted.

Elon Musk's Tweet

Elon Musk revealed mixed COVID-19 tests results.

When one asked if he feels any symptoms, he replied, "Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far." Demanding an explanation, he tweeted again, "Would be great to hear from people who know a lot about the PCR testing industry. What's the approximate false positive rate, all things considered, for cov2 PCR tests?"

  See also...

He apparently has spoken to lab technicians and later shared the information he's got. "Lab I just spoke to said cov2 PCR detection (N1 & N3 genes) below 30 cycles is reliable & above 40 cycles is not," so he wrote, before asking, "What is the general population (no knowledge of symptoms) accuracy of a sars-cov2 PCR test & is it possible to generate a false positive if you simply run enough cycles?"

Elon Musk's Tweet

The Tesla founder raised doubt about the accuracy of PCR tests.

Elon also responded to a follower who wondered, "Could this be why we've been seeing such a major spike?" Fueling the speculation, he wrote back, "If it's happening to me, it's happening to others. I'm getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours."

After sharing his experience with COVID tests and his opinions, Elon was called out on Twitter for potentially spreading a conspiracy theory. Kyle Griffin, a senior producer of MSNBC's "The Last Word", responded to the Tesla CEO's tweet, "Such an irresponsible tweet."

"How dare he tell us about his personal experience if it contradicts your narrative, you moronic hack," another commented. Someone else schooled the entrepreneur, "It's called science Elon. Even HIV tests aren't 100% accurate. These are brand new. There's no bogus. Don't feed the stupid people with more conspiracy theories."

You can share this post!

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split After Nearly 10 Years Together
Related Posts
Elon Musk Jokingly Challenges Johnny Depp to 'Cage Fight' While Denying Amber Heard Affair

Elon Musk Jokingly Challenges Johnny Depp to 'Cage Fight' While Denying Amber Heard Affair

Elon Musk Still Endorses Kanye West's Presidential Bid Despite Their 'Differences'

Elon Musk Still Endorses Kanye West's Presidential Bid Despite Their 'Differences'

Elon Musk Savagely Slams 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Ken Jennings' Intelligence for His 'Arrest' Joke

Elon Musk Savagely Slams 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Ken Jennings' Intelligence for His 'Arrest' Joke

Coachella Fires Back at Elon Musk for Dissing Festival Following Postponement Announcement

Coachella Fires Back at Elon Musk for Dissing Festival Following Postponement Announcement

Most Read
Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration
Celebrity

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit