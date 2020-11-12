CMA Awards 2020: Kelsea Ballerini Goes Rosy as Reba McEntire Literally Dazzles on Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Country music's biggest night is officially here! Taking place on Wednesday, November 11 at Music City Center in downtown Nashville, the 54th annual CMA Awards was attended by people's favorite country stars who looked stunning as ever while gracing the red carpet.

Jon Pardi and his fiancee Summer Duncan arrived looking fierce for the night. The "Ain't Always the Cowboy" singer donned a black blazer which featured roses embroidery. He completed the look with black pants, black shoes and matching cowboy hat. Summer, meanwhile, was beautiful in a feathery red gown.

Literally dazzling for the big night was host Reba McEntire, who opted for a navy dress with sparkling emblezzement. Adding more bling to her look, the country legend sported a pair of hoop earrings. Her co-host Darius Rucker, meanwhile, simply looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt underneath.

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Canadian-American former professional ice hockey center Mike Fisher, were also among the stars who hit the red carpet. The Award-winning singer showed a little bit of her skin in a one sleeve asymmetric dress. Maren Morris, meanwhile, opted for an all-black look as she arrived in a black corset which she paired with a long black robe.

Also gracing the red carpet that night were Jake Owen and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein. They looked like a groom and a bride as the "Made for You" singer dressed in a black suit while Erica donned a strapless mermaid white gown. Carly Pearce also arrived in style as she donned a green emerald dress that featured a thigh-high slit in the front. As for Jimmie Allen and his pregnant fiancee Alexis Gale, they twinned in black outfits.

Soon-to-be mom Gabby Barrett also flaunted her pregnancy glow in a beautiful silver gown with cape details. As for Kelsea Ballerini, the "Homecoming Queen?" hitmaker turned heads in a red gown which had beautiful rose and leaf details.