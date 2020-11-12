Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper mourns the death of his associate, who was gunned down while driving interstate on I-35 by a man who was driving parallel to him.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop world is in grief again. While fans are still reeling from the shocking death of King Von, another of the community's owns, Mo3, has met the same tragic fate. The Dallas rapper was killed in a fatal shooting on a Texas interstate.

TMZ reports that Mo3 was shot just before noon Wednesday, November 11 on I-35 in Oak Cliff in Dallas. The "Shottaz Reloaded" emcee was driving on a freeway and the alleged gunman was driving parallel to Mo3.

The trigger man then got out of his car and approached Mo3's. The rapper reportedly got out of his car and started running, but the gunman chased him and fired multiple shots, which hit the rapper in the back of the head.

Several graphic videos circulating on the Internet show a man, who is believed to be Mo3, lying on his back on the side of the highway while responders performed CPR on him. Boosie Badazz (a.k.a. Lil Boosie) posted the video on his Instagram Stories, adding some prayer hand emojis.

Mo3 was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead from his injuries. His manager said in a text message to a radio DJ at Dallas' 97.9 The Beat that the artist was in "stable condition," before later confirming that "he passed away."

Boosie is also mourning Mo3's passing, taking to his Twitter page to express his condolences as writing, "IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY 'MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE." Mo3 was only 28 years old.

Boosie Badazz mourned Mo3's death.

Mo3 was signed to Boosie's Bad Azz Music label. The two recently released a full-length joint project titled "Badazz MO3". Arriving on Valentine's Day this year, the album includes the hit single "Errybody (Remix)".

Mo3 had previously said that Boosie was his favorite rapper. Earlier this year, he spoke to Flaunt Magazine about how they first crossed paths. "Three years ago, in a mall," he recalled. "He's doing a signing or walkthrough at a shoe store. I had pulled up, we chopped it up. He put me on his show that night. After that, he flew me to his house. We made two songs for my album. I had a mixtape called '4 Indictments with Gangsta Grillz' and DJ Drama. It's been love ever since."

It's not the first time Mo3 was involved in a shooting. In December 2019, he claimed he survived a shooting. He uploaded a video showing him bleeding from his wounds on the head.