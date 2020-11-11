'DWTS' Star Cheryl Burke Defends Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause Amid Affair Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

'Just because they dry hump on TV doesn't mean it's real,' the 36-year-old professional dancer says, seemingly referring to Gleb and Chrishell's steamy routine in a previous episode of 'DWTS'.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke has weighed in on the affair rumors involving her fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer Gleb Savchenko and his celebrity partner Chrishell Stause. In a new interview, Cheryl defended the "Selling Sunset" star and the pro dancer, who recently announced his split from his wife.

"Just because they dry hump on TV doesn't mean it's real," Cheryl said on her "Pretty Messed Up" podcast with her "DWTS" partner A.J. McLean. "This is the whole thing. When you're in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen."

The 36-year-old went on to say, "People dry hump and people go, 'Oh! They're having sex.' ... But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they're actually really having sex?" It seemed like she referred to Gleb and Chrishell's steamy routine during their last week on the ABC dancing competition show.

"S**t happens, but I'm not saying anything has happened with them. Right now, it's just a big deal because Gleb and his wife are separating," she added. "I had known them both for a while; they're both in the competitive dance world scene. I've known his wife as well and their beautiful kids and I send my love to Gleb and his family. This can't be easy for anybody right now, especially when you have kids involved."

Gleb previously set the record straight after his estranged wife Elena Samodanova accused him of having "multiple affairs" during their marriage. "No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn... My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls," she wrote on social media.

Slamming the "false accusations," Gleb insisted, "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split."

Chrishell also denied the rumors on her Instagram Stories. "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone," the ex-wife of Justin Hartley said. "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more."