 
 

'DWTS' Star Cheryl Burke Defends Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause Amid Affair Rumors

'DWTS' Star Cheryl Burke Defends Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause Amid Affair Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

'Just because they dry hump on TV doesn't mean it's real,' the 36-year-old professional dancer says, seemingly referring to Gleb and Chrishell's steamy routine in a previous episode of 'DWTS'.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke has weighed in on the affair rumors involving her fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer Gleb Savchenko and his celebrity partner Chrishell Stause. In a new interview, Cheryl defended the "Selling Sunset" star and the pro dancer, who recently announced his split from his wife.

"Just because they dry hump on TV doesn't mean it's real," Cheryl said on her "Pretty Messed Up" podcast with her "DWTS" partner A.J. McLean. "This is the whole thing. When you're in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen."

The 36-year-old went on to say, "People dry hump and people go, 'Oh! They're having sex.' ... But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they're actually really having sex?" It seemed like she referred to Gleb and Chrishell's steamy routine during their last week on the ABC dancing competition show.

  See also...

"S**t happens, but I'm not saying anything has happened with them. Right now, it's just a big deal because Gleb and his wife are separating," she added. "I had known them both for a while; they're both in the competitive dance world scene. I've known his wife as well and their beautiful kids and I send my love to Gleb and his family. This can't be easy for anybody right now, especially when you have kids involved."

Gleb previously set the record straight after his estranged wife Elena Samodanova accused him of having "multiple affairs" during their marriage. "No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn... My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls," she wrote on social media.

Slamming the "false accusations," Gleb insisted, "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split."

Chrishell also denied the rumors on her Instagram Stories. "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone," the ex-wife of Justin Hartley said. "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more."

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon and Pregnant Ex Brittany Bell Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Spotted Holding Hands
Related Posts
Cheryl Burke Says Her Alcoholic Father's Death Is Turning Point in Her Sobriety Journey

Cheryl Burke Says Her Alcoholic Father's Death Is Turning Point in Her Sobriety Journey

'DWTS' Star Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Get Married, Cry During Ceremony

'DWTS' Star Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Get Married, Cry During Ceremony

Cheryl Burke Meets Sister She Never Knew Existed After Father's Death - See Their Sweet Picture

Cheryl Burke Meets Sister She Never Knew Existed After Father's Death - See Their Sweet Picture

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke Engaged to Matthew Lawrence - Get a Close-Up Look at Her Stunning Ring

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke Engaged to Matthew Lawrence - Get a Close-Up Look at Her Stunning Ring

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks