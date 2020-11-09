Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

WENN Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer breaks silence after estranged wife claims their marriage was torn apart by his 'ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship.'

AceShowbiz - Pro dancer Gleb Savchenko has denied allegations of having "multiple affairs" in his marriage.

Elena Samodanova, 36, announced that she and Gleb, 37, were splitting via social media on Friday (06Nov20) after 14 years of marriage and, speaking to People, she insisted that "enough is enough."

"Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong," she stated. "Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn... My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

While Elena didn't name the woman her ex had cheated with, he responded in a statement via his representative suggesting it's his "Dancing With the Stars" partner, "Selling Sunset" 's Chrishell Stause, that his estranged wife took issue with.

Slamming the "false accusations," he insisted, "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split."

"Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chrishell previously admitted she was "saddened" by news of Gleb and Elena's split, sharing, "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," insisted the star, who was sent home alongside Gleb from the U.S. TV competition on Monday night's (02Nov20) episode of the show.