Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Fail to Bury the Hatchet in New Video for Charity
The 'Deadpool' actor and 'The Greatest Showman' star try to make use of the holiday moment to make amends for their past insults, only to further mock each other in a new Sam's Club commercial.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reignited their fun feud for a good cause. Aiming to raise donations for the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation, the "Deadpool" actor and "The Greatest Showman" star starred in a new Sam's Club commercial but failed to make amends for their past insults at each other.

The husband of Blake Lively put out the fresh ad via his YouTube channel on Tuesday, November 10. In the over-one-minute clip, the pair initially tried to make use of the holiday moment to bury the hatchet. "You know they say the holidays are a time for forgiveness," he said, prompting his frenemy to point out, "And if we're being honest, the two of us have a lot to be sorry for."

The video then cut to montage of clips displaying their "battles." When the camera went back to the two of them, Ryan quipped, "Hugh, forgive me, for exposing you for the monster you truly are." In response to the dig, Hugh playfully replied, "Mmm, yes and everyone, but Ryan, please forgive me for even engaging with someone of his emotional maturity."

On that cue, Ryan pressed on to urge viewers to make a decision for them. "You know what? Forgiveness sucks! Let's have the people pick a winner," he suggested which was welcomed by Hugh, who stated, "You can side with me and not only affirm Ryan is the canned cranberry sauce of human beings, but also contribute to the Laughing Man Foundation, which helps farming communities around the world."

"Or you could side with me, to send a message that like mistletoe, Hugh just makes things awkward," Ryan countered, before bringing back attention to the charity itself. "Sam's Club will help me support efforts to provide compassionate care to sick children through the SickKids Foundation."

Near the end, Hugh wrapped up the commercial by mentioning, "So I guess the holidays aren't about forgiveness after all." That got Ryan to remind the "Logan" actor, "Nah, it's always an emotional brawl with friends, loved ones, also hated ones."

From November 10 to December 20, purchases of Aviation Gin or Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club will be counted as a vote for Ryan or Hugh respectively. Fans can also vote for their favorite in The Feud page of Sam's Club website. While both stars will only win bragging rights, five lucky fans and their one guest will be chosen to attend a virtual party with the two of them in January 2021.

