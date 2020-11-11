 
 

Nick Cannon and Pregnant Ex Brittany Bell Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Spotted Holding Hands

Nick Cannon and Pregnant Ex Brittany Bell Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Spotted Holding Hands
WENN/Instagram/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' host and the model are pictured walking hand-in-hand while heading for dinner date to celebrate her 33rd birthday in Malibu, California.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Expecting a baby together has apparently brought Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell closer to each other again. The comedian/actor and the model, who is currently pregnant with her child with Nick, have sparked reconciliation rumors.

It all started after "The Masked Singer" host and the beauty queen were spotted holding hands on Monday, November 9. The pair walked hand-in-hand as they headed for dinner date to celebrate her 33rd birthday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California. They appeared to be in high spirits, laughing and joking while arriving at the restaurant in a fancy car.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell were spotted holding hands in Malibu.

Nick kept his flamboyant style with a metallic jacket with fur trim on top of a black hoodie and a pair of black jeans. He finished his look with a black turban and a pair of leather Converse.

Brittany was equally stylish in a skintight black mini dress which accentuated her curves and showed more than she bargained for as she went braless underneath the dress, which fabric turned semi-sheer under the light.

  See also...

She kept herself warm with a fur leopard print jacket with a black trim, while wearing bejeweled stilettos. She also had a full makeup on with her hair being styled in voluminous curls. She carried a padded red Chanel bag with a gold strap.

It's unknown if Nick and Brittany had a romantic dinner with just the two of them or if they were joined by others inside the eatery, but they were later seen leaving together in a black Bentley driven by the expecting mom.

Nick and Brittany also have one child together, a son named Golden "Sagon" Cannon who was born on February 21, 2017. After it was revealed that Brittany is pregnant with their second child, Nick's on-and-off girlfriend Jessica White claimed that she and the "Gigolo" rapper were still together and that the baby was conceived when she and Nick were on break.

Brittany, meanwhile, gave a sweet shout-out to Nick on his birthday last month, posting an intimate photo of the two of them on Instagram and writing over it, "So many things to say and so many things that don't even need to be said. All I know is I'm glad God put you on earth same time as me. So much to celebrate beyond one day. You are a victory. Each year is a victory lap. [Love] running with you #happybirthday."

You can share this post!

Bravo Halts 'RHOA' Season 14 Filming After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

'DWTS' Star Cheryl Burke Defends Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause Amid Affair Rumors
Related Posts
Nick Cannon and Richard Spencer Involved in Heated Argument About Columbus Day

Nick Cannon and Richard Spencer Involved in Heated Argument About Columbus Day

Nick Cannon to Make Radio Return Months After Anti-Semitic Controversy

Nick Cannon to Make Radio Return Months After Anti-Semitic Controversy

ViacomCBS 'Hopeful' About Working With Nick Cannon Again

ViacomCBS 'Hopeful' About Working With Nick Cannon Again

Report: Nick Cannon to Sue ViacomCBS Following His Firing

Report: Nick Cannon to Sue ViacomCBS Following His Firing

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks