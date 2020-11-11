Nick Cannon and Pregnant Ex Brittany Bell Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Spotted Holding Hands

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Expecting a baby together has apparently brought Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell closer to each other again. The comedian/actor and the model, who is currently pregnant with her child with Nick, have sparked reconciliation rumors.

It all started after "The Masked Singer" host and the beauty queen were spotted holding hands on Monday, November 9. The pair walked hand-in-hand as they headed for dinner date to celebrate her 33rd birthday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California. They appeared to be in high spirits, laughing and joking while arriving at the restaurant in a fancy car.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell were spotted holding hands in Malibu.

Nick kept his flamboyant style with a metallic jacket with fur trim on top of a black hoodie and a pair of black jeans. He finished his look with a black turban and a pair of leather Converse.

Brittany was equally stylish in a skintight black mini dress which accentuated her curves and showed more than she bargained for as she went braless underneath the dress, which fabric turned semi-sheer under the light.

She kept herself warm with a fur leopard print jacket with a black trim, while wearing bejeweled stilettos. She also had a full makeup on with her hair being styled in voluminous curls. She carried a padded red Chanel bag with a gold strap.

It's unknown if Nick and Brittany had a romantic dinner with just the two of them or if they were joined by others inside the eatery, but they were later seen leaving together in a black Bentley driven by the expecting mom.

Nick and Brittany also have one child together, a son named Golden "Sagon" Cannon who was born on February 21, 2017. After it was revealed that Brittany is pregnant with their second child, Nick's on-and-off girlfriend Jessica White claimed that she and the "Gigolo" rapper were still together and that the baby was conceived when she and Nick were on break.

Brittany, meanwhile, gave a sweet shout-out to Nick on his birthday last month, posting an intimate photo of the two of them on Instagram and writing over it, "So many things to say and so many things that don't even need to be said. All I know is I'm glad God put you on earth same time as me. So much to celebrate beyond one day. You are a victory. Each year is a victory lap. [Love] running with you #happybirthday."