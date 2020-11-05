 
 

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports
WENN/Instagram/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Power' actor/executive producer is among those who give their two cents on the 'Sucker for Pain' spitter and the model's romantic relationship, which reportedly ends due to the pair's political differences.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's relationship has been the talk of the town after it was reported that the pair went separate ways because they support different presidential candidates. 50 Cent was among those who gave their two cents on the "Sucker for Pain" spitter and the model's romantic relationship.

Fiddy was seen responding to TMZ's tweet on November 3 which read, "Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Dumps Him, Reportedly Over Trump Endorsement." Seemingly thinking it was the other way around, the "In Da Club" spitter corrected, "dumped, you can't dump little wayne."

He went on saying, "Now you can leave, if you going than go but somebody's waiting for the job. LOL."

50 Cent commented on Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's breakup rumors

50 Cent commented on Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's breakup rumors.

  See also...

The post angered some of internet users as the "Power" actor appeared to not value women that much. "So you're saying that women don't mean much to you, if one can replace the one you're with currently, then she as a person doesn't have much impact of value? So a woman is a woman is a woman? And if that's projection, then you are? Am I understanding this right," one fan questioned. Someone else added, "They [sic] hell she can't!! That's irreconcilable differences and they’re not even married!! Good for her!!"

However, it seemed like Fiddy was right. Before deactivating her Instagram account, Denise, who endorses Joe Biden, wrote on Instagram Stories, "Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote." She also denied dumping Weezy, saying, "This is absolutely false."

As for Lil Wayne, he appeared to confirm reports saying that the political differences led to their breakup in a cryptic tweet. "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating. Sincerely, the fireman," so he wrote.

Weezy was dragged online after publicly showing support for Donald Trump by sharing a picture from his meeting with the MAGA leader. "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus. Besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," he praised the current president.

You can share this post!

'DWTS' Star Lindsay Arnold Announces Her Newborn Daughter's Name
Related Posts
50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent No Longer Endorsing Donald Trump After Getting Called Out by Chelsea Handler

50 Cent No Longer Endorsing Donald Trump After Getting Called Out by Chelsea Handler

50 Cent Trolls Busta Rhymes for His Impressive Body Makeover

50 Cent Trolls Busta Rhymes for His Impressive Body Makeover

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'