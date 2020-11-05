 
 

Camila Cabello Sends Comforting Message Post-Election With Video of Adorable New Pup

The 'Senorita' singer reminds anxious voters that 'sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too' while introducing her and Shawn Mendes' new furry pal, Tarzan.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has blessed her online devotees with fluffy sweetness during a tense post-election period. Having welcomed a new puppy named Tarzan with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, the "Senorita" songstress sent a comforting message on social media by introducing her adorable four-legged friend through a video.

The former Fifth Harmony member showed off her new furry friend via Instagram on Wednesday, November 4. Sharing a clip of her beau cuddling up the pup, she wrote, "during uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too, meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan!"

"Sending to love all of you guys and remember: regardless of the outcome, WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. the fight for BEING the society we want to see," she continued. "That continues after this outcome is decided. This is what I'm telling myself to soothe myself right now because it's the only thing we actually can control. love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick."

Camila's fans were quick to respond with positive feedback. One replied, "Thank you for sharing these little moments with your precious new Tarzan! It's a much needed little relief away from the chaos unfolding right now. Enjoy all of those puppy cuddles!" Another gushed, "OMG TARZAN IS SO CUTE." A third sent similar sentiment, "SO TINYYYY AND CUTEEEEEE."

While Camila only uploaded one footage, her boyfriend Shawn shared several pictures and clips to introduce their new four-legged companion. One video posted on Tuesday, November 3 showed him driving while she sat in the backseat cradling the dog. One of the pictures, meanwhile, showed the cute pup sleeping on the floor behind the "Wonder" singer. "Hi Tarzan," he captioned the post.

Tarzan is the latest addition to Camila's paws family. The 23-year-old is already a dog mom to a Shih Tzu named Leo, a chihuahua named Eugene and a German Shepherd called Thunder.

