 
 

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election
Instagram
Celebrity

The live shot of a Penske moving truck parked outside the White House has got people wondering if the First Lady is already packing things up though official results of the election are yet to be announced.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Is Melania Trump already moving out amid her husband's looming loss in this year's presidential election? As things are looking pretty dire for Donald Trump based on the preliminary voting results, a moving truck was spotted at the White House on Wednesday, November 4.

Live footage shows a Penske moving truck pulling up in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, one day after the election that will determine the 46th POTUS. Though the final numbers are yet to be announced, the moving truck has got people wondering if the First Lady is wasting no time to pack things up.

Sounding excited rather than sympathetic, social media users have reacted to the sighting of the moving truck. "NOT MELANIA MOVING OUT ALREADY," one person mocked on Twitter. Another remarked, "SHE IS READY."

"SHE WAS READY TO LEAVE LMAOOOO," a third user trolled the FLOTUS. A fourth person similarly wrote, "omg she's prepared lmaaooo." Another claimed, "she big tired and done with him," while someone else speculated, "She totally voted for Biden. She didn't want 4 more years of this."

  See also...

Meanwhile, an Instagram user posted a clip of a woman desperately packing her bags before running out of the door to depict Melania.

Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 out of the minimum 270 electors. The Democratic presidential nominee, however, restrains from declaring victory as voting count stalls in several states. "We believe we're on track to win this election," he confidently stated on Tuesday night.

He, however, reminded that "it ain't over till every vote is counted." The former VP added, "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place."

Trump, meanwhile, has prematurely declared "a big WIN" and asserted "major fraud in our nation" in response to the preliminary tallies. He additionally threatened to demand the Supreme Court stop votes from being counted.

You can share this post!

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

Summer Walker Gets Mixed Reactions for Saying That Black People Are 'So Unorganized'
Related Posts
Melania Trump Dubbed 'Terrible Example for the Country' for Not Wearing Mask While Voting

Melania Trump Dubbed 'Terrible Example for the Country' for Not Wearing Mask While Voting

Melania Trump Book Author Slapped With Lawsuit for Breaking Nondisclosure Agreement

Melania Trump Book Author Slapped With Lawsuit for Breaking Nondisclosure Agreement

Melania Trump Expresses Frustration Over White House's Tasks in Profanity-Laced Audio

Melania Trump Expresses Frustration Over White House's Tasks in Profanity-Laced Audio

This Is Why Melania Trump Wasn't Bothered by Donald's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

This Is Why Melania Trump Wasn't Bothered by Donald's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'