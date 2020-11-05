Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Instagram Celebrity

The live shot of a Penske moving truck parked outside the White House has got people wondering if the First Lady is already packing things up though official results of the election are yet to be announced.

AceShowbiz - Is Melania Trump already moving out amid her husband's looming loss in this year's presidential election? As things are looking pretty dire for Donald Trump based on the preliminary voting results, a moving truck was spotted at the White House on Wednesday, November 4.

Live footage shows a Penske moving truck pulling up in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, one day after the election that will determine the 46th POTUS. Though the final numbers are yet to be announced, the moving truck has got people wondering if the First Lady is wasting no time to pack things up.

Sounding excited rather than sympathetic, social media users have reacted to the sighting of the moving truck. "NOT MELANIA MOVING OUT ALREADY," one person mocked on Twitter. Another remarked, "SHE IS READY."

"SHE WAS READY TO LEAVE LMAOOOO," a third user trolled the FLOTUS. A fourth person similarly wrote, "omg she's prepared lmaaooo." Another claimed, "she big tired and done with him," while someone else speculated, "She totally voted for Biden. She didn't want 4 more years of this."

Meanwhile, an Instagram user posted a clip of a woman desperately packing her bags before running out of the door to depict Melania.

Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 out of the minimum 270 electors. The Democratic presidential nominee, however, restrains from declaring victory as voting count stalls in several states. "We believe we're on track to win this election," he confidently stated on Tuesday night.

He, however, reminded that "it ain't over till every vote is counted." The former VP added, "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place."

Trump, meanwhile, has prematurely declared "a big WIN" and asserted "major fraud in our nation" in response to the preliminary tallies. He additionally threatened to demand the Supreme Court stop votes from being counted.