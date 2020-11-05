Lil Wayne Responds After Girlfriend Says He Dumps Her for Not Supporting Donald Trump

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Tha Carter' rapper declares, 'I live the way I love and love the way I live,' after Denise Bidot claims he cut her off for endorsing Joe Biden instead of Trump.

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne was unfazed by the internet chatters surrounding his love life and political views. The rapper reportedly broke up with girlfriend Denise Bidot amid backlash over his support for Republican politician Donald Trump.

"I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating. Sincerely, the fireman," he wrote in a new tweet.

They no longer follow each other on social media. It was originally reported that Weezy was dumped by Denise for supporting the Republicans. She, however, set the record straight on Twitter, "I did NOT!! This is absolutely false."

She later insinuated that it was the other way around. She claimed that the rapper called off their relationship after she declared her support for Joe Biden. Apparently she irked the hip-hop star for encouraging people to vote while adding the hashtag "notrumpforme."

"Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote," Denise revealed on her Instagram page which has since been deactivated.

Weezy endorsed Trump late last month. "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus," he shared a picture from his meeting with the MAGA leader.

He sang praise for the GOP politician, applauding him for his criminal reform and platinum plan for Black community. "Besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," he said.

According to Trump, it was Weezy who initiated the meeting. "Well, he wanted a meeting," the President said. "He asked for a meeting, and we had the meeting. And as you saw, the meeting went very well." The POTUS then gushed about the rapper, "He's a really nice guy. He's really an activist, in a very positive way."