 
 

Beyonce Targets Texas in Her Last-Minute Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Endorsement

Beyonce Targets Texas in Her Last-Minute Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Endorsement
WENN/Instagram/Brian To
Celebrity

Just one day before the election, the 'Formation' singer posts on Instagram a video of her wearing a Biden and Harris mask with 'I voted' sticker placed on her hat.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is officially supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The R&B diva dropped a last-minute endorsement for the Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate, just one day ahead of the election.

The 39-year-old singer posted on her Instagram page on Monday, November 2 a Boomerang clip of her being clad in Balmain ensemble, while sporting a Biden and Harris mask. She touched her Balmain hat to show an "I voted" sticker placed on it.

Bey specifically targeted Texas, her home state, with the endorsement, writing in the caption, "Come thru, Texas! #VOTE." Texas is one of a handful of critical swing states that could help determine the election.

A Biden-Harris supporter herself, Lady GaGa has reposted a screenshot of Queen Bey's video on her own Instagram Stories. "Let's go blue, Texas. Queen B says so!" the Mother Monster, who is currently campaigning for Biden and Harris in the battleground state of Pennsylvania for their final event, wrote over it. She added, "I love you @beyonce let's do this!"

  See also...

Lady GaGa's IG Story

Lady GaGa shared Beyonce's Biden-Harris endorsement post.

The official Twitter account for Texas Democrats also shared Beyonce's post and wrote along with it, "BEY a voter, with @Beyonce."

Beyonce additionally shared infographic following her endorsement post. She encouraged people voting with absentee ballots to drop them in a ballot box rather than a mailbox to ensure that they're counted. "The most important drop is at the ballot box," read the post.

This isn't the first time Beyonce has shown her support for a Democratic presidential candidate. The former Destiny's Child member and her husband Jay-Z previously spoke out in support of Hillary Clinton for the 2016 presidential election. At the time, she performed and paid homage to the politician at an event in Ohio.

In 2018, Bey was blamed for Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke's loss to Senator Ted Cruz after making 11th-hour endorsement of the Texas Democrat.

You can share this post!

Eve Exits 'The Talk' After Four Seasons to Focus on 'Expanding' Her Family

Julianne Hough Officially Puts an End to Brooks Laich Marriage With Divorce Filing
Related Posts
Beyonce's Fans 'Not Okay' After She Declares Goal to 'Slow Down' From Music

Beyonce's Fans 'Not Okay' After She Declares Goal to 'Slow Down' From Music

Beyonce's Mom Has Had Enough of People Calling Out Singer Over End SARS Protest

Beyonce's Mom Has Had Enough of People Calling Out Singer Over End SARS Protest

Beyonce Calls for End of 'Senseless Brutality' in Nigeria Amid SARS Protests

Beyonce Calls for End of 'Senseless Brutality' in Nigeria Amid SARS Protests

Beyonce's Publicist Throws Shade at Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Over End SARS Protest

Beyonce's Publicist Throws Shade at Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Over End SARS Protest

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian