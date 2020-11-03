 
 

New Parents Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Take Aims at Family Separation Policy

WENN/Lavinia Fontana
In a new op-ed that focuses on the migrant children crisis, the 'Joker' star and his actress fiancee open up about imagining their baby boy being taken away from them.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - New parents Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have joined forces to highlight the plight of families still separated by U.S. immigration laws.

The couple welcomed a baby boy, named River, in September, and now the stars have partnered with People magazine to pen a new essay focusing on the issues facing migrant kids.

"Like many, we were pained to realize that despite falling out of the headlines, the policy of family separation continues to damage children and parents across the world, more than two years after it was ruled illegal by a federal judge," they wrote.

"As new parents, it's unbearable to imagine what it would feel like to have our child taken away from us for a day, let alone years. But that's the very situation those 545 children and their parents have been living through. As Americans, it's our responsibility to continue paying attention to the plight of these families and get answers for why they still have not been located."

The pair added: "We have to ask ourselves: Is this the country that we want? Are these our values? How will it feel to explain to our son, when he asks us about this time and how we treated scared, defenseless children, some of whom may never see their parents again?"

"For the sake of our nation's character, I hope we will be able to tell him that America unequivocally rejected this cruelty and demanded that our representatives did everything in their power to find those missing parents."

