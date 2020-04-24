 
 

Julianne Hough Finds Self-Isolation Away From Husband 'Magical'

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge is enjoying self-isolation in Los Angeles without her husband of three years, Brooks Laich, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dancer and actress Julianne Hough is finding self-isolation "magical" - even though she is living miles away from her husband, retired ice hockey player Brooks Laich.

Former sportsman Laich revealed he was holed up at his expansive property in Idaho during this week's episode of his "How Men Think" podcast, with their dog Koda as his sole companion.

Now Hough has opened up about how she's coping back in Los Angeles, explaining their non-traditional relationship set-up works well for the pair.

"I've been on my own," she shared during an Instagram Live interview for Oprah Magazine. "My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work, and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now, but it's really been a magical time."

Despite spending her days alone during the coronavirus chaos, Hough, 31, insists she has really learned to appreciate her own company because she's more of an introvert at heart.

"I think in my 30s, I've always been around people, and I'm always trying to create and do a lot of things... but this is new, it's a little different," she explained.

"I don't feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there's a big difference. I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life..."

The couple's comments on its separate lives during the COVID-19 outbreak emerge amid ongoing speculation suggesting the stars' marriage is on the rocks.

They wed in Idaho in 2017.

