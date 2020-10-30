 
 

Lauren Jauregui 'Disgustingly Uncomfortable' and 'Traumatized' by Camela Cabello Romance Rumors

Lauren Jauregui 'Disgustingly Uncomfortable' and 'Traumatized' by Camela Cabello Romance Rumors
WENN
Celebrity

The Fifth Harmony member feels so uncomfortable by the internet chatters suggesting that she had a relationship with her former bandmate while they were in the girl group.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lauren Jauregui was made to feel "disgustingly uncomfortable" by rumours of a romance between her and her Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello.

The singer opened up about the long-running speculation during an interview on Becky G's podcast "En La Sala", explaining that the reports were always written in such a way that she was portrayed as a "predator."

"People thought Camila and I were into each other and that made me so uncomfortable," Lauren said. "Like, disgustingly uncomfortable, because I was queer but she was not and it made me feel like a predator. It made me feel like a predator because the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories that people would write and the type of stuff, I was always the aggressor and I was always the one turning her. I was always the one who was the 'masculine' energy in the scenario and it made me very uncomfortable because that is not how I identify."

  See also...

Insisting that she and Camila were just "very good friends," Lauren added that being the subject of such rumours led her to "hyper-analyse every connection that I have with a girl."

"Because I don't want to make them feel like I am looking at them in that way," she sighed. "To this day, (fans are) convinced that that was real."

Lauren has learned to ignore the rumours over the years, but that's not to say the speculation hasn't had a lasting effect on her.

"(It was) so traumatising," she said. "It really f**ked with my head because I wasn't even comfortable telling my parents about it. I wasn't even comfortable telling myself that I was queer. And I also, I didn't see Camila that way, so it made me uncomfortable that I could potentially be putting off that vibe."

You can share this post!

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Passes Away After Suffering Head Injury

Taylor Swift Calls 'Red' Her 'Only True Breakup Album'
Related Posts
Lauren Jauregui Still Insists 'Politics Aren't Going to Save' the U.S. Despite Backlash

Lauren Jauregui Still Insists 'Politics Aren't Going to Save' the U.S. Despite Backlash

Lauren Jauregui to Step Back From Social Media While Continuing to Support Black Lives Matter

Lauren Jauregui to Step Back From Social Media While Continuing to Support Black Lives Matter

Lauren Jauregui Warns People to Keep Their Distance Through '50ft.'

Lauren Jauregui Warns People to Keep Their Distance Through '50ft.'

Lauren Jauregui Apologetic After Sharing Anti-Vaccine Video Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Lauren Jauregui Apologetic After Sharing Anti-Vaccine Video Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident