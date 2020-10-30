Lauren Jauregui 'Disgustingly Uncomfortable' and 'Traumatized' by Camela Cabello Romance Rumors

WENN Celebrity

The Fifth Harmony member feels so uncomfortable by the internet chatters suggesting that she had a relationship with her former bandmate while they were in the girl group.

AceShowbiz - Lauren Jauregui was made to feel "disgustingly uncomfortable" by rumours of a romance between her and her Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello.

The singer opened up about the long-running speculation during an interview on Becky G's podcast "En La Sala", explaining that the reports were always written in such a way that she was portrayed as a "predator."

"People thought Camila and I were into each other and that made me so uncomfortable," Lauren said. "Like, disgustingly uncomfortable, because I was queer but she was not and it made me feel like a predator. It made me feel like a predator because the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories that people would write and the type of stuff, I was always the aggressor and I was always the one turning her. I was always the one who was the 'masculine' energy in the scenario and it made me very uncomfortable because that is not how I identify."

Insisting that she and Camila were just "very good friends," Lauren added that being the subject of such rumours led her to "hyper-analyse every connection that I have with a girl."

"Because I don't want to make them feel like I am looking at them in that way," she sighed. "To this day, (fans are) convinced that that was real."

Lauren has learned to ignore the rumours over the years, but that's not to say the speculation hasn't had a lasting effect on her.

"(It was) so traumatising," she said. "It really f**ked with my head because I wasn't even comfortable telling my parents about it. I wasn't even comfortable telling myself that I was queer. And I also, I didn't see Camila that way, so it made me uncomfortable that I could potentially be putting off that vibe."