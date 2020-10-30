 
 

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Passes Away After Suffering Head Injury

Celebrity

The former United States beauty queen Leanza Cornett is confirmed to have died at the age of 49 amid hospitalization as she suffered from a head injury earlier this month.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Former Miss America winner Leanza Cornett has died at the age of 49.

The TV personality, who won the beauty pageant in 1993, passed away suffering a head injury earlier this month (Oct20), her ex-husband, fellow TV presenter Mark Steines, and Miss America officials confirmed on Wednesday (28Oct20).

Steines' statement, posted to Facebook, read, "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of my ex-wife Leanza, the mother to our two extraordinary sons Kai and Avery. We will always remember the wonderful times shared during her short time here on earth."

Announcing her death on their Facebook page, Miss America representatives wrote, "It is with great sadness the Miss America Organization relays the news our beloved Miss America and friend, Leanza Cornett, has passed away."

"Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you."

The star, who also appeared in the soap opera "Melrose Place", as well as performing hosting duties on Entertainment Tonight, and "Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?", reportedly suffered a head injury on 12 October and had been in hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cornett won the national crown after winning the Florida title the year before. She was the first beauty queen to promote AIDS awareness and prevention during her year as Miss America.

She is survived by Steines, who she split from in 2013, and their two sons.

