Taylor Swift Calls 'Red' Her 'Only True Breakup Album'

While many of her songs are rumored to be about her exes, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer insists her 2012 album was her 'only true breakup album.'

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift only has one "true breakup album" - 2012's "Red".

Since her 2006 debut album, Swift has built a reputation for penning songs directed at her famous exes, which include Harry Styles and Calvin Harris, but she insists not all of her albums are centred on heartbreak.

In a trailer for Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast, she opens up on "Red", which comes in at number 99, and calls the record, "My only true breakup album."

"Every other album has flickers of different things," she says. "This was an album that I wrote specifically about a pure, absolute, to-the-core heartbreak."

"Red" features several massive hits, including lead single "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and her massive hit "I Knew You Were Trouble".

Fans have speculated that the album is inspired by Swift's split with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, with the track "All Too Well" referencing "a little kid with glasses" as well as a sister - believed to be his actor sibling Maggie Gyllenhaal. Taylor has never confirmed the rumours.

Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums will be available exclusively on Amazon Music and will begin streaming weekly episodes on 10 November.

Taylor Swift once explained why she used the word "Red" for the title, "All the different emotions that are written about on this album are all pretty much about the kind of tumultuous, crazy, insane, intense, semi-toxic relationships that I've experienced in the last two years. All those emotions - spanning from intense love, intense frustration, jealousy, confusion, all of that - in my mind, all those emotions are red. You know, there's nothing in between. There's nothing beige about any of those feelings."

