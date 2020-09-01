 
 

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby
Instagram
Celebrity

The record executive is photographed sporting a growing baby bump while walking outside a production studio in Los Angeles with the 'Love in This Club' singer.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. The lovebirds are apparently expecting their first child together as the record executive has recently been spotted sporting a growing baby bump during an outing with her singer boyfriend. Us Weekly first broke the news.

In a photo obtained by the publication, Usher and Jenn could be seen walking outside a production studio in L.A. on Monday, August 31 as her baby bump was full on display. Rocking an all-black outfit complete with several gold necklaces around her neck, Jenn put her hand on the singer's back while seemingly saying something to him. Meanwhile, Usher simply donned a colorful T-shirt and light blue jeans. He completed his look of the day with a fancy facial mask and black sunglasses.

Us Weekly said of the expecting couple, "They are thrilled and very excited." On the other hand, neither the "My Boo" singer nor Jenn has made an official announcement about their unborn baby who will be their first child together.

Usher and Jenn were first linked in October last year, when photographer Jennifer Johnson posted on Instagram a photo of him and Jenn together backstage at a concert. In the said photo, the "Yeah" singer was grinning ear to ear as Jenn placed a kiss on his cheek.

Before dating Jenn, Usher was married to Tameka Foster, with whom he shares two children together, and Grace Miguel. He ended his marriage to Grace in 2018, revealing in a joint statement, "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

You can share this post!

Toots Hibbert Makes Positive Progress During Hospitalization Over Suspected COVID-19

Harrison Ford Remembers Late Chadwick Boseman as 'Compelling, Powerful and Truthful'
Related Posts
Usher Reveals How His 'Tough' Upbringing Inspires New Song 'I Cry'

Usher Reveals How His 'Tough' Upbringing Inspires New Song 'I Cry'

Usher Considers Juneteenth Independence Day for African-Americans

Usher Considers Juneteenth Independence Day for African-Americans

Barbz Mad at Usher for Calling Nicki Minaj a 'Product' of Lil' Kim

Barbz Mad at Usher for Calling Nicki Minaj a 'Product' of Lil' Kim

Usher Sending Prayers to Cousin After Tornado

Usher Sending Prayers to Cousin After Tornado

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment