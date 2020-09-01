Toots Hibbert Makes Positive Progress During Hospitalization Over Suspected COVID-19

WENN Celebrity

As the Reggae legend recovers in an ICU in Kingston, Jamaica, his family thanks the Minister of Culture Olivia 'Babsy' Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance.

AceShowbiz - Reggae legend Toots Hibbert is recovering in an intensive care unit in Kingston, Jamaica after falling ill with what friends and family suspect is COVID-19 over the weekend.

The singer is showing signs of improvement as he awaits the results of a coronavirus test.

"The family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment...," a statement reads. "He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour."

"His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia 'Babsy' Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time."

Ironically, Hibbert's band, Toots & the Maytals released "Got to be Tough", their first album in over a decade, at the end of last week, August 28.