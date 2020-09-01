Harrison Ford Remembers Late Chadwick Boseman as 'Compelling, Powerful and Truthful'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Days after his '42' co-star lost his battle with cancer, the 'Indiana Jones' star shares his fond memories working with the actor and describes him as 'much a hero as any he played.'

AceShowbiz - Harrison Ford has added his own tribute to those for tragic Chadwick Boseman, calling his "42" co-star "compelling, powerful and truthful".

The "Black Panther" actor lost his battle with cancer on Friday, August 28, and so many of his former castmates have reached out to pay their respects, and on Monday, August 31, it was Ford's turn.

He portrayed baseball mogul Branch Rickey opposite Boseman's Jackie Robinson in 42 and still has fond memories of working with the rising star.

"Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play," Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter. "His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

Ford's tribute was posted after a major TV tribute to the late actor aired on Sunday night. During the ABC special, Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey, Jr., Oprah Winfrey and Boseman's fellow "Avengers: Endgame" stars offered up their memories of working with the tragic star.

The MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday were also dedicated to the 43 year old.