Alyssa Milano Denies Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced Video
News outlet Lifezette is the one who first made the allegations by running a headline that reads, 'Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal-damning video comes back to haunt her.'

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano is among celebrities who are accused of wearing blackface in the past. However, the "Charmed" alum was quick to set the record straight, insisting in a Twitter post that the accusation was far from truth.

News outlet Lifezette, a site founded by Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham, was the one who first made the allegations by running a headline that read, "Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal-damning video comes back to haunt her." It didn't took long before the actress caught wind of the article and fired back fiercely in a Twitter post on Tuesday, June 30.

"Hey, a**holes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie's [sic] tan," she said of the MTV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. "Snookie's tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is [Donald Trump]'s 'tan'."

"So go f**k yourselves with your smear campaign," Alyssa continued in her tweet before linking the full video of the Funny or Die skit.

Alyssa Millano denied wearing blackface

Alyssa Millano denied wearing blackface in an old video.

This is not the first time for Alyssa to address the matter. Earlier this week, she took to the blue bird app to warn her followers that "the right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore." She added, "If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video."

Prior to this, Jojo Siwa was also falsely accused of having a dancer wearing blackface in her music video for "Nonstop". Setting the record straight, the "Dance Moms" alum posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram page on Friday, June 26 to slam "irresponsible" comments and posts about her as she thinks that "everyone seems to rush to conclusions without having all of the facts."

"I would like to address the music video that we shot for 'NONSTOP' in February. We're talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface," she wrote. "It's awful that anyone's mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything."

