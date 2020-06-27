JoJo Siwa Claps Back at 'Irresponsible' Blackface Allegations Over Her 'Nonstop' Music Video

Music

The former 'Dance Moms' star denies that a dancer in her music video is wearing blackface, claiming that it's part of her animal costume to match the circus theme of the clip.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amid mounting criticisms over celebrities' racist behaviors, some people tried to drag JoJo Siwa into it as one of the alleged offenders. But they have apparently addressed their allegations to the wrong target as the singer/dancer has denied any wrongdoings.

The allegations stemmed from the 17-year-old's music video for "Nonstop", which she released on June 19. People claimed that a young dancer in the clip, which has circus theme, was wearing blackface, while in fact she was dressing up as a circus animal.

Setting the record straight, JoJo posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram page on Friday, June 26 to slam "irresponsible" comments and posts about her as she thinks that "everyone seems to rush to conclusions without having all of the facts."

"I would like to address the music video that we shot for 'NONSTOP' in February. We're talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface," she wrote. "It's awful that anyone's mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything."

Stressing her stance in the Black Lives Matter movement, the former "Dance Moms" star claimed, "I've addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever. I'm on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn't."

She went on addressing her previous post, in which she declared that she blocked some people on social media. "My instagram post yesterday had absolutely nothing to do with the criticism I received on my music video 'NONSTOP.' I blocked certain people online and stopped following others because I was tired of seeing the personal hate on me," she explained.

"Some people will do anything for attention and that includes being mean," so the "Boomerang" hitmaker continued. "People were sending me really horrible and disgusting messages about my appearance, my sexuality, my content, and overall just being hateful."

She concluded her statement with a message to her "real fans," writing, "I love my real fans and am so grateful for their love and support. Instead of trying to drag everyone down, let's be positive and come back like a boomerang."

One day before, on Thursday, JoJo announced that she blocked certain people who "are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything." She declared, "This is my instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here."

"It's not about what you do on social media it's about what you do in real life," she added. "I said it best when I was 12 'Hide behind the screen cause their just so mean. but we don't play it like that, we don't even fight back'..... and now this is for everyone who is being kind right now.... thank you! I really do see your posts, I really do read your captions, and I really do appreciate them. More than you know."