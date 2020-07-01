 
 

Jennifer Aniston Slams Politicization of Coronavirus Guidelines to Wear Mask in Public

One day after figures show that 500,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, 'The Morning Show' star urges fans to follow her lead in staying healthy and safe amid the pandemic.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is urging her Instagram followers to take new coronavirus guidelines seriously by posting a masked selfie of herself on the photo-sharing site on Tuesday, June 30.

The "Friends" star then urged fans to follow her lead to stay healthy and safe.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable, but don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down..., jobs are being lost..., healthcare workers are hitting absolute exhaustion," she wrote beneath the picture. "And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough."

The actress told fans she still believes in "the basic goodness of people," but scolded, "There are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe."

"People seem worried about their rights being taken away by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate. If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."

"The Morning Show" star's message comes a day after figures show 500,000 people have lost their lives around the world due to the killer virus. A new spike in cases in the U.S. has prompted the Governors of many states to reverse re-opening measures and increase restrictions on public gatherings ahead of the upcoming Independence Day weekend (July 03-05).

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of Aniston's adopted California, has ordered everyone going out in public to wear a face mask at all times.

