Terry Crews' Response to Backlash Over 'Irresponsible' BLM Tweet Backfires

WENN Celebrity

The 'America's Got Talent' host first sparked widespread criticism after he asked people not to morph the Black Lives Matter movement into 'Black Lives Better.'

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Terry Crews has been catching heat ever since he wrote a statement pertaining racial equality in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. The "America's Got Talent" host has since responded to the backlash, but rather than resolving the issue, he ended up making things worse than it already is.

The controversy arose on Monday, June 30 when he posted on Twitter, "If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter." Before long, people jumped into the replies section of his post to call him all sort of names, such as "stupid" and "attention seeker." Not a few also accused him of "protecting white fragility."

Some celebrities also criticized Terry over the tweet. For instance, Amanda Seales didn't hold back at all and said, "This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall."

Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Lurther King, Jr., reminded him that the movement was "a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes." She added, "Justice is not a competition."

Her response apparently caught Terry's attention because he then replied back, "You are right. I just want to make sure it stays that way. No competition, just creativity."

Instead of calming the heat that he had already been receiving, Terry was met with more backlash. "Why are you 'concerned' about something staying 'that way', when there's not clear indication at the root of the movement, that it won't?" one said, as another tweeted, "Wtf does no competition, just creativity supposed to mean, you in too deep, we gonna trade you for eminem."

Terry has yet to respond back.