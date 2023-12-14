 

Terry Crews Sends 'Deepest Condolences' After Andre Braugher's Death

Terry, Niecy Nash and Marc Evan Jackson pay tribute to their late 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' co-star after the 61-year-old Emmy-winning actor passed away on Monday, December 11.

AceShowbiz - Terry Crews will be "forever grateful" to have known Andre Braugher. The 61-year-old actor passed away on Monday, December 11, following a brief illness and his "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star was among the first to pay tribute to his friend, reflecting on the eight "glorious years" they worked together as he sent condolences to his pal's wife, Ami Brabson, and three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John.

Sharing a photo of Andre, Terry wrote on Instagram, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. [crying and heart emojis] #ninenine (sic)"

Niecy Nash-Betts also recalled working on the show with Andre, who was nominated for four Emmy awards for his portrayal of Captain Ray Holt, and hailed him a "real cool guy." She wrote on her own Instagram post, "RIP @andrebraugher [tearful emoji] we so much fun on set of @brooklyn99 when I played his sister. Just a real cool guy….. my deepest condolences to his friends + family [prayer emoji] (sic)"

The official Instagram account for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" shared a post which simply said, "Always our Captain. We love you, Andre."

The sentiment was echoed by Marc Evan Jackson, who played Andre's on-screen husband Kevin Cozner in the show. He shared a photo of them together on X and wrote, "O Captain. My Captain."

Shonda Rhimes was left "deeply saddened by the news," having produced the actor's last project, "The Residence". She added on Instagram, "I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well."

"The Wire" creator David Simon hailed the "Thief" star as one of the best actors he has ever worked with. He wrote on X, "Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon."

