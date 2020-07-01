 
 

DaniLeigh Fuels DaBaby Dating Rumors With Intimate Bedroom Picture

DaniLeigh Fuels DaBaby Dating Rumors With Intimate Bedroom Picture
Instagram
Celebrity

Days after she was pictured walking arm-in-arm with the 'Rockstar' rapper, the 'Cravin' singer shares on her Instagram Stories a photo of her in bed with a man, who is likely her rumored new boyfriend.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh and DaBaby may not confirm their dating rumors, but they seemingly let their pictures speak for themselves. After they were caught walking arm-in-arm in public, the 25-year-old singer/dancer has fueled the romance speculation with her new Instagram photo.

The "No Limits" songstress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 29 to share a snap of her in bed with a man, captioning it with a purple heart emoji. The man's face was not seen in the image, but many have assumed that it's her rumored new beau, DaBaby.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh were pictured walking arm-in-arm while out and about in Beverly Hills over the weekend. They didn't seem to try to hide their relationship from paparazzi who caught them on the street, with the Def Jam artist pouting her lips to the camera as if to tease the photographer.

After their pictures surfaced online, DaBaby's baby mama MeMe appeared to react to the pair's dating news. "I really didn't come here to talk about what the f**k y'all want me to talk about 'cause it ain't nothin' to talk about," she said in Instagram Live, refusing to be dragged into a drama with the 28-year-old rapper and his alleged new girlfriend.

Assuring that she's doing great despite DaBaby's new relationship, MeMe added, "We're living our best life. We're living our best life! Ya heard me? Fa real, fa real. Mama been that. Mama gon' always be that. And I'm good. And y'all, uh uh."

DaBaby and DaniLeigh first sparked romance rumors late last year after she choreographed the Cleveland-born star's music video for "Bop". They later collaborated on the song "Levi High" which was released in March, fueling the dating speculation.

In April, the "Cravin" songstress dismissed the dating speculation, saying that reports have always linked her romantically with whichever male artist she had collaborated at the time. The rumors wouldn't die down though, as fans believed the pair were quarantining together in May.

Responding to the rumors, she coyly said in an interview with Power 105.1, "I mean it is what it is." She added, "I already know you post something, people just gon' catch on I guess, so. I don't know, it is what it is. I don't really care."

You can share this post!

Kanye West 'Proud' of Wife Kim Kardashian for 'Officially Becoming a Billionaire'

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Art to Undergo Change After Backlash Over Virgil Abloh's Design
Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Pack on PDA at Her 'Midsommar' Birthday Party

Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Pack on PDA at Her 'Midsommar' Birthday Party