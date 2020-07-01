DaniLeigh Fuels DaBaby Dating Rumors With Intimate Bedroom Picture

Instagram Celebrity

Days after she was pictured walking arm-in-arm with the 'Rockstar' rapper, the 'Cravin' singer shares on her Instagram Stories a photo of her in bed with a man, who is likely her rumored new boyfriend.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh and DaBaby may not confirm their dating rumors, but they seemingly let their pictures speak for themselves. After they were caught walking arm-in-arm in public, the 25-year-old singer/dancer has fueled the romance speculation with her new Instagram photo.

The "No Limits" songstress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 29 to share a snap of her in bed with a man, captioning it with a purple heart emoji. The man's face was not seen in the image, but many have assumed that it's her rumored new beau, DaBaby.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh were pictured walking arm-in-arm while out and about in Beverly Hills over the weekend. They didn't seem to try to hide their relationship from paparazzi who caught them on the street, with the Def Jam artist pouting her lips to the camera as if to tease the photographer.

After their pictures surfaced online, DaBaby's baby mama MeMe appeared to react to the pair's dating news. "I really didn't come here to talk about what the f**k y'all want me to talk about 'cause it ain't nothin' to talk about," she said in Instagram Live, refusing to be dragged into a drama with the 28-year-old rapper and his alleged new girlfriend.

Assuring that she's doing great despite DaBaby's new relationship, MeMe added, "We're living our best life. We're living our best life! Ya heard me? Fa real, fa real. Mama been that. Mama gon' always be that. And I'm good. And y'all, uh uh."

DaBaby and DaniLeigh first sparked romance rumors late last year after she choreographed the Cleveland-born star's music video for "Bop". They later collaborated on the song "Levi High" which was released in March, fueling the dating speculation.

In April, the "Cravin" songstress dismissed the dating speculation, saying that reports have always linked her romantically with whichever male artist she had collaborated at the time. The rumors wouldn't die down though, as fans believed the pair were quarantining together in May.

Responding to the rumors, she coyly said in an interview with Power 105.1, "I mean it is what it is." She added, "I already know you post something, people just gon' catch on I guess, so. I don't know, it is what it is. I don't really care."