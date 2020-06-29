DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Rockstar' hitmaker was pictured walking arm-in-arm with the 'Cravin' singer, MeMe goes on Instagram Live to assure her followers that she's living her 'best life.'

AceShowbiz - DaBaby's baby mama is seemingly unbothered by persistent dating rumors linking him to DaniLeigh. After the rumored lovebirds refueled the romance speculation with their recent outing together, the rapper's ex MeMe took to Instagram to show that she's unfazed by the news.

"I really didn't come here to talk about what the f**k y'all want me to talk about 'cause it ain't nothin' to talk about," MeMe said in the Live video, refusing to be dragged into a drama with DaBaby and his alleged new girlfriend.

Assuring that she's doing great despite the news, MeMe added, "We're living our best life. We're living our best life! Ya heard me? Fa real, fa real. Mama been that. Mama gon' always be that. And I'm good. And y'all, uh uh."

DaBaby and DaniLeigh were pictured walking arm-in-arm while out and about in Beverly Hills over the weekend. They didn't seem to try to hide their relationship from paparazzi who caught them on the street, with the 25-year-old singer pouting her lips to the camera as if to tease the photographer.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh first sparked romance rumors late last year after she choreographed the Cleveland-born star's music video for "Bop". They later collaborated on the song "Levi High" which was released in March, fueling the dating speculation.

In the same month, DaniLeigh and Meme were involved in a social media war, with the latter accusing the Miami native of being "obsessed" with her. She claimed on Twitter, "Sis got me blocked , but word keeps getting back to me .. so hopefully the energy is the same in real life."

In April, the "No Limits" songstress dismissed the dating speculation, saying that reports have always linked her romantically with whichever male artist she had collaborated at the time. The rumors wouldn't die down though, as fans believed the pair were quarantining together in May.

Responding to the rumors, she coyly said in an interview with Power 105.1, "I mean it is what it is." She added, "I already know you post something, people just gon' catch on I guess, so. I don't know, it is what it is. I don't really care."