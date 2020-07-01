 
 

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Art to Undergo Change After Backlash Over Virgil Abloh's Design

People are calling out the Louis Vuitton designer for his 'lack of creativity' behind the making of the cover for the late rapper's upcoming debut album.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Anticipation for Pop Smoke's upcoming debut album has been marred by criticism of the album's cover art. On Monday, June 29, Steven Victor, the head of late rapper's label Victor Victor Worldwide, teased the upcoming record by debuting the cover art, which was designed by Virgil Abloh, but the reaction was almost unanimously negative.

People are calling out the Louis Vuitton designer for his "lack of creativity" in making the cover art, with one commenting, "Wow look like the fair spray paint shirts. Issa a no. RIP Pop Smoke." Another slammed the famed designer, "Virgil doesn't keep anything 100. This is a 50%. Resubmit it for full credit, sir."

An online petition has been launched demanding a change on the album's artwork, with the petition creator writing, "Virgil deada** was wild lazy with Pop Smokes Album cover and he needs to fix it." One person who signed the petition shared, "I'm signing because this n***a Virgil is an artistic terrorist." Another chimed in, "Never let this n***a touch a computer ever again."

It didn't take long for Pop's team to respond to fans' outcry. Listening to their demand, Steven hinted that the album cover will undergo a redesign. "BRB. MAKING A CHANGE," he tweeted, adding, "POP WOULD LISTEN TO HIS FANS."

Hours before, Steven revealed that it was Pop's wish to have Virgil create his album artwork. "you were always shootings for the stars and aiming for the moon. everything we talked about is happening, the only thing is you're not here in the flesh to see it all come together. you wanted Virgil to design your album cover and lead creative.. Virgil designed the album cover and led creative..," he wrote on Instagram while unveiling the cover. "we love you and miss you more and more each day."

The album itself, which will mark Pop's debut studio album, is set to be released on July 3 and the date likely won't be affected by the cover's change. The 19-track set will serve as the follow-up to the "Welcome to the Party" spitter's mixtapes "Meet the Woo" and "Meet the Woo 2".

