DaniLeigh Slammed for Sharing Reflective Post on Her Birthday Months After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest

The 'Easy' songstress, who was arrested in May, gets called out by social media users for saying she almost 'lost it all' in her reflective post shared on Instagram.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh was just trying to wish herself a happy birthday. Unfortunately, when the "Easy" songstress shared a reflective post on her Instagram page, some social media users called her out over her DUI hit-and-run case earlier this year.

The 29-year-old marked her latest milestone by sharing a mirror selfie of herself on Wednesday, December 20. She kicked off her caption, "Happy birthday to me!! Thanking God for another year. Life has a way of humbling you and teaching you lessons that nobody can actually teach you."

"This year had been one filled with extreme growth, I almost lost it all but I was restored by my faith and it gave me the strength that I needed to keep going. cheers to another year and happy holidays!" she added. "Looking forward to sharing my journey, my creativity, my talents, and my music with you all. I love and appreciate you all for your continuous support. Next year we thrive."

Some people, however, took issue with Dani's post. "Girl. We ain't forget. You literally ran someone over with a vehicle. A whole human. It you don't," one person argued, while another asked in disbelief, "Lost it all?? you nearly killed someone! Wish that individual a happy Birthday."

The criticism continued with one writing, "Actually the person u almost killed almost 'Lost it all'.. hopefully u can grow from this mistake and be better going forward." A different user opined, "Kinda selfish for you to say you almost lost it all (your fault, no one cares) but you dragged someone with your car. girl, THEY almost lost it all. But who am i."

Dani was arrested on May 30 after allegedly hitting somebody with her car while driving under the influence in Miami Beach, Florida. According to a Miami Beach Police Department arrest report, the musician was driving a Mercedes-Benz G550, commonly known as a G-Wagen, down Washington Avenue, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Police said Dani then hit a man on a moped near 11th Street and continued on without stopping or slowing down. According to eyewitnesses, multiple people attempted to get the singer's attention to let her know she was "dragging the moped," but she didn't stop. The crash happened just outside Miami Beach police headquarters.

An officer later pulled the "Breakfast Can Wait" songstress over near 16th Street after she initially refused to stop. Both Dani and her passenger were detained by police. The report notes that her SUV smelled of alcohol and she had "sluggish" motor skills.

