 
 

Kanye West 'Proud' of Wife Kim Kardashian for 'Officially Becoming a Billionaire'

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is worth $1 billion after selling a 20 percent stake, a massive $200 million, in her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance empires to Coty.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is not the only one who is joyous after she's announced as a billionaire after securing a deal with cosmetics giant Coty. Her husband Kanye West unsurprisingly also took to his Twitter account to give a loving shout-out to the TV star for the new accomplishment.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," the "Gold Digger" rapper wrote on Monday, June 29 alongside a picture of vegetables and flowers laying in the sun. "You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

"So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much," he added.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Lyrica Anderson reacted to the post, writing in an Instagram comment, "This is beautiful. congrats @kimkardashian." Meanwhile, a user joked that it was Kim who wrote the tweet, "Kim wrote this, Kanye is in an igloo in Wyoming doing who knows what right now."

Kim is worth $1 billion after selling a 20 percent stake, a massive $200 million, in her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance empires to Coty. The valuation, first reported by the Financial Times, puts Kim's worth at over $1 billion, with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star remaining the majority stakeholder in the business. According to TMZ, the deal is for a "longterm strategic partnership to launch products in new beauty categories and expand across the globe from top to bottom."

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world," Kim told the news outlet.

