Kaitlynn Carter Learns to Keep Relationship Super Private From Public Breakup With Miley Cyrus

During an appearance on Nick Viall's podcast 'The Viall Files', the star of 'The Hills: New Beginnings' also expresses her frustration over having to put label on her sexuality.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kaitlynn Carter will never again put her relationship under public scrutiny. Nine months after calling it quits with ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus, the cast member of "The Hills: New Beginnings" opened up about the lessons she learned from their headline-grabbing romance and breakup.

On Monday, June 29, the 31-year-old made an appearance on Nick Viall's podcast "The Viall Files", and noted that she is now keeping things to herself. "What I've really realized is now with dating, I'm super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Cyrus] came to a wrap, I was like, 'That's the last time I'm doing a public thing,' " she stated.

Carter went on to confess that she and Cyrus did actually try to stay away from the spotlight when they were together. "We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is," she admitted. "It's so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye too… It's so rough. But there's also a lot to be gained and learned from that."

During the chat, the ex-partner of Brody Jenner revealed that she is dating again without going into further details. "With the person that I've been seeing recently, I'm trying to take it really slow and make sure that everything is in place," she spilled. She additionally stressed, "We're not boyfriend/girlfriend."

When touching on the subject of her sexuality, Carter stated that she "doesn't put any pressure on herself." Pointing out that she is equally attracted to bot men and women, she confessed, "I do think it would be kind of fun to explore that side of myself more. [But] If I meet a man first that I want to be with long-term, I'm not going to put that off because I want to try dating a woman."

Expressing her frustration at the labels others put on relationships, Carter stated, "I do feel there's this attitude when someone dates a woman one time that maybe it was just an experiment. People will put that on you. … I don't think the labels are what matters." She added, "A relationship with a woman is so different than a relationship with a man. It's a very different dynamic."

Carter and Cyrus sparked romance rumors in August 2019 after the two were caught locking lips during their Italian getaway. They ended their whirlwind romance by September. A few months later, she addressed their brief fling in an essay for Elle magazine. "I fell just as hard for her as I had the older man so many years before," she noted.

"While it (romance) was short-lived, I'll remain eternally grateful to my most recent relationship for opening my eyes to this unexplored part of myself, and for inspiring a new level of self-discovery and wonder at all the possibilities of life," she continued. "I've been forced to get to know myself in a far deeper way than ever before, and not just in terms of my sexual preferences. I've also been forced to reckon with who I am as a person."