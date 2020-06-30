Adele and Skepta Flirting With Each Other Following Split Rumors

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

Back in April, it was rumored that the pair called it quits after only six months together as the rapper hinted at a split in one of his songs off his new album titled 'Insomnia'.

AceShowbiz - Adele and rumored boyfriend Skepta may have not broken up after all. Months after they the two British stars sparked split rumors, they raised people's eyebrows with a flirty exchange on Instagram over the weekend.

It started after the "Someone Like You" singer posted some pictures of her reliving her 2016 Glastonbury performance. The "Hello" hitmaker took a walk down memory lane by joking that alcohol prompted her to slip into the hand-embroidered dress she wore four years earlier.

Along with a message that read, "5 ciders in," she offered a snap of her crouching down in a pair of grey sweatpants and a baggy white top. She also unleashed a picture of her dancing in her iconic dress. That was when the rapper responded with a cheeky comment.

"Finally got your Instagram password lol," so the MC wrote in the comment section. Adele then replied an equally flirty response, giving him a winking emoji and a red heart emoji.

Fans quickly took notice of their interaction and were thrilled for it. "I'm here for it," one follower wrote while another asked Skepta, "Did you take the pics?" One confused fan added, "Wait a damn minute!" Someone else said, "What does this mean?"

In the song "Mic Check", the 37-year-old emcee seemingly referenced his rumored romance with Adele as he suggested that it's hard to handle the fame when someone is dating "a star." The lyrics in question read, "Gave her the sex, she said she feel it in her chest/ Can you handle the fame? You know you're f**king with a star/ When you're f**king with me, they talk about you in the press/ Took a little time just to get it together/ Better late than never."

He further hinted that their relationship went through a rough patch as he rapped, "Matching Alyx hoodies for the rainy weather/ Lost count how many times I broke your heart/ I'm tryna make it better, you know." In another part, he claimed that his girlfriend wore sexy underwear for him during a video call.

Neither Adele nor Skepta has addressed their romance rumors, let alone the split speculation.