Kaitlynn Carter Shares Video From Sweet Proposal After Getting Engaged to Kristopher Brock

Kristopher pops the big question to 'The Hills: New Beginnings' on a country road after they welcomed their second child together, a baby daughter, in February.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kaitlynn Carter is set to walk down the aisle soon. After her boyfriend Kristopher Brock popped the big question, the "The Hills: New Beginnings" star turned to social media to give fans a look at the sweet proposal.

On Wednesday, August 9, the 34-year-old shared on Instagram a video where she and her beau stood outside on a country road by a black sedan. The hood was open though, seemingly a trick made by Kristopher so his girlfriend would think they were experiencing car trouble.

While Kaitlynn was checking the engine, Kristopher suddenly grabbed her hand and gently pulled her away from the car. He then got down on one knee to propose to her. Shortly afterward, the couple shared a sweet embrace.

Kaitlynn set the clip to George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning" tune. Alongside the post, she simply wrote, "He got me good," adding a diamond ring emoji.

The engagement arrived after Kaitlynn and Kristopher welcomed their second child together in February. When announcing the baby's arrival, the TV personality shared some photos of her and her man in a hospital.

The first snap showed Kristopher cradling their new bundle of joy, while another picture saw the actress holding the tot while she was in her hospital bed. In the caption of the post, the proud mom simply wrote, "… and then there were 5."

Kaitlynn and Kristopher became an item in May 2020. Aside from the baby girl, they share son Rowan Carter Brock, whom they welcomed in September 2021. As for Kristopher, he is also a father to 7-year-old son Charlie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Laura Vassar.

