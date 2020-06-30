 
 

'The Originals' Star Phoebe Tonkin Goes Public With Alex Greenwald Romance Using Masked Kiss Post

More than two years after splitting from Paul Wesley, the actress playing Hayley Marshall on 'The Vampire Diaries' confirms on social media that she is dating the Phantom Planet frontman.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Tonkin has got a new man in her life. More than two years after calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Paul Wesley, the actress known for her portrayal of Hayley Marshall on "The Originals" revealed through a social media post that she has found love again in Phantom Planet frontman Alex Greenwald.

On Monday, June 29, the 30-year-old actress went Instagram official with the 40-year-old rocker as she posted a black-and-white photo of them sharing a kiss while wearing face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She captioned the picture with a black heart emoji with a short note that read, "wear yo masks!"

Tonkin was quick to be showered with support from a number of her famous friends. Claire Holt, her former co-star on "The Vampire Diaries", left a heart eyes emoji in the comment section, and Brittany Robertson, her co-star on "The Secret Circle", sent triple heart emoji. "Dynasty" star Maddison Brown, in the meantime, commented, "We luv to see it."

Phoebe Tonkin's IG Posts

Phoebe Tonkin's famous friends reacted to her dating announcement.

It was still unclear when the twosome began dating. In mid-March, Tonkin shared on her photo-sharing platform a video to promote "Devastator", Greenwald's new album with his band. Weeks later, she tagged him when sharing a recycling ad in celebration of Earth Day. "Happy Earth Day from a twelve year old @alexandergreenwald," she wrote.

The Australian actress was not the only one teasing on the blossoming romance. Greenwald put out a photo of her laying in bed while wearing his band's t-shirt in early April. Along with the photo, the ex-fiance of Brie Larson quipped, "The new @phantomplanet shirt comes with the girl. Please, please buy a shirt, it's been 21 days. I need her out of my house."

Before going public with this new romance, Tonkin dated Wesley for four years. She parted ways with him in October 2017. Greenwald, on the other hand, was engaged to Larson from May 2016 to January 2019. About the split, a source told PEOPLE at the time, "They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close."

