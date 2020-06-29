Bjork to Stage Three Live Shows for Those Affected by COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter Movement

WENN Music

To raise money for domestic women's charities in both Iceland and worldwide, the 'It's Oh So Quiet' singer invites fans to join her in Reykjavik, Iceland for 3 weekends in August.

AceShowbiz - Bjork has announced a trio of live shows in August, in Reykjavik, Iceland, to honor those who were "hit hardest in the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement (sic)."

The star's native country is in the process of reintroducing live concerts, and the "It's Oh So Quiet" singer is planning to stage the shows with a conventional audience, as well as livestreaming the gigs to raise money for domestic women's charities in both Iceland and worldwide.

"I would like to invite you to some concerts to honor folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor how many Icelandic musicians I have worked with through the years," Bjork said in a statement, reported Rolling Stone.

"We are going to celebrate that we are all healthily exiting quarantine together by playing concerts in Harpa Music Hall for 3 weekends of August."

The matinee concerts - dubbed Bjork Orkestral and set for 9, 15, and 23 August - "will be 'unplugged' or acoustic and performed without beats and electronics."

"I feel we are going through extraordinary times horrifying but also an opportunity to truly change it is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism that we learn that lives are more important that profit and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges (sic)," the singer added.

The events come after Bjork was forced to cancel her planned orchestral tour, which was due to kick off in Moscow, Russia next month. For more information, click here: http://icelandairwaves.is/bjork.