Bjork Unveils New Dates for Orkestral Shows Delayed by COVID Pandemic
Music

The livestreamed series will feature the 'Army of Me' singer performing with members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra and the Hamrahlio Choir.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bjork has set dates for a string of livestreamed orchestral shows following multiple COVID pandemic-related delays.

Her Orkestral series will feature the singer performing with members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra and the Hamrahlio Choir over four dates, all staged at Reykjavik's Harpa Hall before a live audience.

The shows were originally scheduled to take place in August 2020.

The new dates will begin on October 11, when Bjork will be joined by Icelandic Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Orri Arnason and harpist Katie Buckley.

Shows will also take place on October 24, October 31, and November 15.

Proceeds from the concerts will benefit Kvennaathvarfid, a charity that supports Icelandic women and immigrants.

In the initial statement about her show, Bjork said, "It is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism, that we learn that lives are more important that profit, and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges." Bjork told her audience that the shows will be completely unplugged meaning they will be "performed without beats or electronics."

Bjork has also been confirmed as the first headliner for the Bluedot Festival 2022. She'll perform with the Halle Orchestra at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Macclesfield, England.

Show Dates:

October 11- With strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conductor Victor Orri Arnason and harpist Katie Buckley

October 24- With Hamrahlid Choir, conductor Porgerdur Ingolfsdottir, and organist Bergur Porisson

October 31- With brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley and pianist Jonas Sen (Formerly 12th September)

November 15- With 15 piece chamber ensemble strings from Iceland Symphony Orchestra

